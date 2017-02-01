Justin’s technology know-how will really give our members a leading edge in exploring all avenues of their comprehensive online profiles, which will further connect them to targeted meeting planners.

As Unique Venues membership continues to expand, so does its team of dedicated professionals helping to connect one-of-a-kind event locations with meeting planners. The latest arrival is Marketing Advisor Justin Cummings who joined Unique Venues in early January after several years working for top consumer companies including Apple, Verizon, and Best Buy with positions in management and data and fraud analysis.

"Justin’s technology know-how will really give our members a leading edge in exploring all avenues of their comprehensive online profiles, which will further connect them to targeted meeting planners,” says Unique Venues Founder Michele Nichols. “His years of exemplary customer service also speaks volumes and will contribute to our culture of connecting one-on-one with clients.”

Cummings was introduced to Unique Venues by company President Chuck Salem and will work alongside a dedicated team of marketing advisors in the Pennsylvania office. Cummings’ main responsibilities will be in membership sales, customer service and social media.

“I’m excited to work with Unique Venues because the company and this role challenges me to think in new and unconventional ways,” says Cummings, who sees a direct connection between his former roles and current job position.

“Technology can really bring people together and take us to new places—but it can also be difficult to understand all its nuances, which is where I hope to help members. If you understand technology, you can leverage it and use it in the right context to grow your business. I’m very committed to finding solutions for our members and doing whatever it takes to help make them successful.”

Cummings is also a veteran of the United States Army, where he served for 10 years in a number of combat tours. He also speaks fluent German.

About Unique Venues:

Unique Venues has been the go-to source for non-conventional meeting and event venues, and the planners looking for them, for the past 30 years. The marketing and membership company has grown to be the largest online database in the U.S. and Canada with member venues including colleges and universities, historical and cultural venues, arenas and stadiums, camps and retreat centers, conferences and business centers and other special event venues. Services include free RFP submissions, assisted searches, and quarterly magazines that help planners find the perfect fit every time.

For more information, please contact Unique Venues, 970.926.7676.