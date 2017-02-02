Shift Labs, Inc., a Seattle-based company building affordable, simple gravity IV infusion devices for alternate site care and emerging markets, announced today that it has received CE Mark approval for the DripAssist Infusion Rate Monitor.

“We look forward to introducing the DripAssist Infusion Rate Monitor to European Union member countries and Canada,” said Shift Labs CEO Beth Kolko. “We’re especially excited to provide our cost-effective, easy-to-use gravity IV monitoring solution to these forward-thinking markets that want to provide the most affordable and efficient care for patients.”

The award-winning DripAssist is a simple, compact device that clips to any IV drip to monitor the rate at which medication or fluids are delivered. It is the only precision instrument that provides consistent monitoring for gravity IV infusion, bringing two best-in-class benefits to any clinical setting: 1) accurate medication dosing for safer care, and 2) measurable clinical time and cost savings. Designed to provide quality care in any healthcare environment, DripAssist’s core technology provides a versatile, low-cost mechanism to enable widespread IV infusion monitoring.

DripAssist addresses a different market segment than that served by IV pumps; rather than controlling an infusion, DripAssist allows clinicians to easily set rates of gravity IV drips while the device provides precise monitoring and ensures safe dosing. Built for secondary infusions and global markets, DripAssist needs no calibration, requires minimal training time, and runs off one AA battery to offer unprecedented portability for field, hospital, and alternate site use.

IV infusions are one of the most common medical procedures throughout the world. While infusion technologies such as pumps are available at many bedsides, a majority of infusions done globally are unmonitored and provided via gravity IV administration set. As the healthcare sector expands in emerging markets, and as health providers face increasing cost pressures worldwide, Shift Labs has positioned itself as the premier provider of innovative solutions that enable the highest quality of care with an affordable price tag.

The CE mark approval enables DripAssist to enter the EU and emerging markets where regulatory bodies look to both the US FDA and the EU as benchmarks. DripAssist is currently used in over 15 countries in care settings ranging from pediatric hospitals to outpatient infusion clinics.

About Shift Labs

Shift Labs, Inc. is a Seattle-based company that creates well-designed medical devices for fast-growing healthcare sectors, everywhere from specialty health care in the US to clinical care in emerging markets. The DripAssist Infusion Rate Monitor is their first FDA-cleared and CE-marked product and was recently named 1 of the 12 Most Important Health Innovations of 2016 by Popular Science Magazine. DripAssist previously won a Silver medal from the Industrial Designers Society of America IDEA awards, and a grant from USAID as part of the Ebola Grand Challenge. Learn more at http://www.shiftlabs.com

Inquiries:

Contact CEO Beth Kolko (beth(at)shiftlabs(dot)com) or CTO Koji Intlekofer (koji(at)shiftlabs(dot)com) at +1 206.369.1216.