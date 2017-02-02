Service Objects Resets the Bar for Tax Rate Accuracy

We understand that staying in compliance with current tax rate changes is essential for clients engaging in commerce as it can greatly impact customer satisfaction.

Service Objects, the leader in real-time contact due diligence solutions, today announced that is has significantly improved its sales and use tax rate lookup service, DOTS FastTax. As businesses continue to find ways increase customer satisfaction and reduce tax compliance headaches, providing accurate sales tax rates is key to improving their transactions. By leveraging Service Objects’ accurate and complete address data, DOTS FastTax enables businesses to identify tax jurisdiction and boundaries, resolve address issues, obtain alternate city names, and eliminate problems associated with different rates in incorporated vs. unincorporated areas. The result is a significant increase in customer satisfaction and reduction in the headaches accounting departments encountered by trying to stay on top of ever changing tax rates in the US and Canada.

By re-architecting and improving data at the address layer, combined with the addition of proprietary map boundary data, the days of struggling with accuracy in sales tax rates are over. Service Objects’ investment in new data improves accuracy linkages between a buyer’s address and their tax rate. Buyer’s addresses are accurately positioned to provide a precise tax jurisdiction and total roll-up tax rate.

“We understand that staying in compliance with current tax rate changes is essential for clients engaging in commerce as it can greatly impact customer satisfaction,” said Geoff Grow, Founder and CEO of Service Objects. “We listened and embarked on one of our largest data development efforts in our company’s history. The result for our clients is the ability to provide authoritative tax rate information for nearly 200 million addresses, as well as resets the bar for data accuracy in the marketplace.”

About Service Objects

Service Objects is the leading provider of contact due diligence solutions, validating online transactions in real-time, including contact name, address, phone, email and device. Using Service Objects’ international validation and location web services, businesses can identify potentially fraudulent contact records, gain hidden insight on prospects and customers, append contact information, and process transactions in a more efficient manner. Service Objects has validated over 2.5 billion contacts, and major brands such as American Express, LendingTree, Amazon, Verizon, Sony and Microsoft rely on Service Objects for their data validation needs. For more information about Service Objects’ real-time web services, please visit http://www.serviceobjects.com or contact sales(at)serviceobjects(dot)com.