The workforce development nonprofit Year Up Chicago announced today that its Class 12 graduation ceremony will be sponsored and hosted by JPMorgan Chase. The event will take place on February 1, 2017 at Chase Auditorium.

Jacqueline Campbell, Executive Director of Chase Private Client and Chase Investments and Year Up Champion, will speak at the event.

“JPMorgan Chase has been a tremendous supporter of our young adults and our mission to close the Opportunity Divide,” said Jack Crowe, Executive Director of Year Up Chicago. “By hiring our graduates, sponsoring more than a hundred of interns, and continually finding new ways to advocate for our students, JPMorgan has helped ensure the economic success of low-income youth across the city.”

JPMorgan Chase has been a Year Up Chicago corporate partner since 2011. The organization has hosted 120 Year Up Chicago interns, providing them with professional experience in entry-level roles such as retail banking and IT on their Helpdesk.

“Year Up interns and graduates are dedicated, hardworking, and have the technical and professional skills we need,” said Eric Shirey, a Leadership Council member who received Chase’s Manager of the Year Award in 2016. Shirey manages several interns and is a Year Up mentor. “We’re hosting the Class 12 graduation ceremony to recognize their success and celebrate our ongoing partnership with Year Up.”

Year Up Chicago will serve 220 students this year and will scale to serve 320 young adults in 2018. Since its launch in September 2010, the site has helped more than 600 young adults (ages 18-24, without college degrees) gain in-demand technical, professional and communication skills for roles in IT, Financial Operations, and Sales. Nationwide, 85 percent of Year Up graduates are employed or attending college full-time within four months of completing the yearlong program, with an average starting salary of $36,000/year. Learn more about Year Up Chicago by following us on Twitter @YearUpChicago and on Facebook.

About Year Up Inc.

Year Up's mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by providing urban young adults with the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through professional careers and higher education. Year Up achieves this mission through a high support, high expectation model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, internships and college credits. Its holistic approach focuses on students' professional and personal development to place these young adults on a viable path to economic self-sufficiency. Year Up currently serves more than 3,600 students annually across 18 sites in Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Providence, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Woodbridge, & Wilmington (DE). To learn more, visit http://www.yearup.org or http://www.youtube.com/yearupinc.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.5 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at http://www.jpmorganchase.com.