New Donald Trump Biography is Packed With Historical Memorabilia

Whitman Publishing announces the release of "Donald Trump: 45th President of the United States Collector’s Vault," an illustrated coffee-table biography that includes more than three dozen commemorative souvenirs from the life and times of President Trump. The book is available from Barnes & Noble, Sam’s Club, Wal-Mart, Meijers, and other book sellers, and online including at Amazon.com and Whitman.com, for $49.95.

On November 8, 2016, Donald J. Trump addressed the nation as the first non-politician to be elected president of the United States since General Dwight D. Eisenhower. His historic election came at the end of a political campaign that was the most dramatic the country had ever witnessed—a race of unprecedented firsts.

This richly illustrated memory-book showcases the life of President Trump from his childhood in New York to the 2016 presidential campaign. Tucked among its pages is a treasure trove of memorabilia: replicas of souvenirs such as campaign buttons, posters, cartoons, autographed presidential portraits and letters, concert and sporting event tickets, and more.

Documents can be pulled out and examined . . . speeches unfolded from their envelopes . . . posters removed and proudly displayed. Among the 40 replicas of historical artifacts are the first page of the U.S. Constitution, currency notes from where the president and First Lady Melania Trump grew up, a cardstock portrait of President Ronald Reagan, blueprints of Mar-a-Lago and the White House, and President Trump’s November 9, 2016, victory speech. These are set amidst a vivid narrative and scenes from around the Trump empire and on the campaign trail.

Readers will meet Donald Trump’s immigrant grandparents, who laid the groundwork for the family’s success in America . . . walk the campus of New York Military Academy . . . go behind the scenes of Trump’s early businesses . . . meet the beauty-pageant winners and famous celebrities who make up his star-studded life . . . watch his rise to the top of the national scene . . . and ride along as he campaigns to the White House.

This "Collector’s Vault" book offers an unforgettable portrait of a hard-working, remarkable American, from his hopeful beginnings to his triumphant victory in the presidential arena.

# # #

Contact: Whitman Publishing Press Office, info(at)whitman(dot)com

"Donald Trump 45th President of the United States Collector’s Vault"

By Brandon C. Hall

Hardcover coffee-table book in a slipcase; 144 pages; in full color, including 40 replicas of historical memorabilia

Retail $49.95 U.S.