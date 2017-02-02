If one does not know to which port one is sailing, no wind is favorable. (Lucius Annaeus Seneca) “A dashboard for decision making about future direction, that’s what it is”, said Ton Soetekouw, Former Member Management Board of ING Bank.

VDMBee, the Value Management Platform, today announced the launch of three major extensions to its ground-breaking Value Management Platform. The newly added Business Canvases, including Business Model Canvas, Integrated Reporting Canvas and Lean Change Canvas, provide a clear and understandable entry point to reach Business Model and Planning objectives. VDMbee addresses the need of decision makers for fact-based and data-driven Business Model Plans, and to steer the business in a continuously changing environment.

VDML OMG standards-based solution of VDMbee delivers Real-time Strategy

As industries are evolving and innovations are right around the corner, well-defined Business Models are needed in order to stay ahead of the competition. The Value Management Platform provides direct insight in core business networks and relationships, whilst exploring alternatives and new value propositions.

“VDMbee is the only provider of seamless interaction between Business Model Canvas and Business Model Planning to simulate Business in real-time,” said Theodoor van Donge, co-founder of VDMbee. “The primary goal of the VDMBee Value Management Platform is to provide decision makers, their teams and business consultants a clear and innovative dashboard for decision making about future direction.”

VDMbee Platform helps turn value delivery insight into strategy

VDMbee provides a view to look ahead with dashboards that give insight in Value Delivery through the business network. The VDMbee Value Management Platform can simulate the combination of ideas, business/organization designs, risk scenarios, facts and data. VDMbee provides businesses a clear and shared understanding of how Business Models deliver value, to whom, and what the limitations are in the delivery process and structure. In a changing world, strategy need to be agile too. With VDMbee, alternatives can be created and the impact on value contribution can be measured in real-time. This way, decisions can be made based on facts and data.

The newly added extensions offer the following customer benefits:



Business Canvases - provide a clear and understandable entry point to reach your successful Business Model and Planning objectives. Examples: Business Model Canvas, Integrated Reporting Canvas and Lean Change Canvas

Reporting - supports the distribution of the Business Plan to all stakeholders.

Vocabulary Libraries - supports the adoption of project- or community-specific Business Model Planning terms, to speak the language of the stakeholders.

Availability

The new version of the VDMbee Value Management Platform will be general available on February 1, 2017. For more information about the Value Management Platform following this link.

VDMbee is the easiest digital innovation platform, helping business and IT teams to rapidly turn ideas into Real-time strategy. Drive towards a better business outcome by creating new products and services that deliver value faster. With the VDMbee Value Management Platform, value management dashboards can be built for decision making about future direction. For more information see vdmbee.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.