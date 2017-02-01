NEA calls on Senate to thoroughly vet President Trump’s nominee

NEA [Judge Gorsuch] has ruled against students with disabilities who seek the public education, and he has consistently sided with big business at the expense of working Americans. --NEA President Lily Eskelsen García

President Donald Trump today announced he would nominate Neil Gorsuch as associate justice of the Supreme Court. The following statement was issued on behalf of NEA President Lily Eskelsen García:

“Nearly every issue that impacts students and educators finds its way to the Supreme Court. The court makes critical decisions about protecting students’ rights and public education funding in addition to educators’ ability to negotiate collectively for wages and benefits.

“We have significant concerns about President Trump’s judgment in choosing a nominee. That’s why the U.S. Senate must thoroughly vet the nominee’s views, integrity and record. An independent Supreme Court is an effective check on any abuse of executive power. It is especially important now, considering the president’s willingness to strip away people’s rights with the stroke of a pen.

“As educators, we have concerns about Judge Gorsuch’s record. He has ruled against students with disabilities who seek public education, and he has consistently sided with big business at the expense of working Americans.

“We call on the Senate to diligently perform its duty to thoroughly vet the nominee to ensure the Supreme Court will protect all of us.”

