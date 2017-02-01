Greg Platz We understand that business owners and managers want to be able to turn to one company for all their maintenance and cleaning needs ... Our customizable line-up of services means we can create upkeep programs to fit all sorts of businesses and budgets.

For many businesses and facilities, it doesn’t make sense to pay a full-time maintenance team or repair person, especially for part-time and emergency work. That’s why TruBlue Total House Care is pleased to announce the official launch of their Commercial Services program, which is designed to help business owners and company leaders effectively manage their building maintenance AND their costs.

Although some TruBlue franchisees around the country have been providing services to commercial clients, the launch of the Commercial Services program means that all TruBlue businesses have the resources they need to work with stores, offices, restaurants, facilities, complexes and more. Companies can hire TruBlue for regular maid services and/or maintenance services and also call TruBlue for emergency repairs if needed.

“We’re excited about adding the Commercial Services program to our business model both for our franchisees and for their clients. We understand that business owners and managers want to be able to turn to one company for all their maintenance and cleaning needs while not spending an arm and a leg – that’s where TruBlue comes in. Our customizable line-up of services means we can create upkeep programs to fit all sorts of businesses and budgets,” Platz said. “And, for our franchisees, having the framework and support to work with commercial clients gives them an additional revenue stream to help with business growth. It’s a great addition to what we already do at TruBlue.”

In addition to regular maintenance, cleaning and services, TruBlue’s trained, bonded and insured team can help with tile repair, drywall repair, door installation and repair, painting, carpentry, flooring, restroom repair, moving, stucco repair, installation of security cameras and alarms, installation of security lighting and ADA-compliant modifications. TruBlue also does handrail installation, cubicle set-up and teardown, furniture assembly, remodeling, updating and more.

Working with TruBlue means business owners and leaders will receive top notch – but affordable – services, without adding employees to the payroll. This means effectively controlling costs with no surprises, hassles or overhead costs.

“This is just a short list of the work we can do with our commercial clients. If you have a specialized need or would like to discuss how we can save you time and money, contact your local TruBlue office today,” Platz said. “Whether your business needs interior or exterior upkeep, maintenance, repairs or cleaning, TruBlue is your total solution provider. One call and we can reliably handle it all.”

In addition to the new Commercial Services program, TruBlue continues to provide services for homeowners and property owners by providing handyman services, maid and cleaning services, lawn care, emergency repairs, seasonal projects, a senior accessibility program, home watch and more. TruBlue also partners with home owners and realtors to get homes ready to sell, prepare new homes for move in and complete home inspection punch lists.

TruBlue Total House Care, which was founded in 2011 in Cincinnati, was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the 15th fastest growing franchise in the nation. TruBlue Total House Care is part of the Strategic Franchising Systems family, which also includes, Caring Transitions, Fresh Coat Painters, The Growth Coach and Pet Wants.

To learn more about TruBlue Total House Care, find a provider near you, or learn about the TruBlue franchise opportunities in your region, visit http://www.trubluehousecare.com/ or call 800-291-0771.

TruBlue Total House Care provides one convenient and affordable solution for all your house care needs – inside and out. TruBlue’s services include maid services, household repairs, yard work, emergency repairs and seasonal work, all handled by a personal House Care Manger. These affordable services are available year-round and customized to meet your needs and budget. TruBlue strives to provide affordable, worry-free living for seniors and hassle-free living for busy adults with the goal of eliminating the worries, hassles and headaches of home maintenance by providing full-service, trustworthy house care services to fit any budget.