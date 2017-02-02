Home Care Connect is Trinity Health At Home's comprehensive remote care solution using Vivify Health technology. Our goal is to provide all Trinity Health At Home patients with care that is compassionate, proactive and transforming while keeping them in their own homes

Trinity Health's national home health care ministry, Trinity Health At Home, will deliver virtual care to home health patients using Vivify Health continual care technologies. The initiative supports Trinity Health's focus on people-centered care and is intended to reduce readmissions and ER visits for home health patients and help avoid preventable hospitalizations, while increasing each individual's sense of well-being and empowerment.

“Our goal is to provide all Trinity Health At Home patients with care that is compassionate, proactive and transforming while keeping them in their own homes,” said John Capasso, Executive Vice President of Trinity Health Continuing Care. “By investing in an innovative technology that addresses the unique and immediate needs of higher-risk and rising-risk patients, we are demonstrating our commitment to the people we serve as a health system focused on helping them transform their health and improve their lives."

Home care patients often need frequent monitoring for numerous medical complications, and have unique needs and questions that can be difficult to address on a timely basis through sporadic in-clinic visits. To address these problems, Trinity Health At Home will extend remote care to the majority of all patients admitted to its home care agencies through its Home Care Connect program, a comprehensive remote care solution which utilizes Vivify Health's technology. Paired with Trinity Health At Home’s extensive expertise in delivering people-centered home based care, the Vivify solution coupled with Trinity Health At Home's investment in virtual care, clinicians will create a virtual connection in each patient's home, assuring patients of continual, attentive care. The initial "go live" is planned to begin this month in Trinity Health's southeast Michigan communities, before expanding to Trinity Health At Home's other agencies in seven states —Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, California, Maryland and Ohio.

"As guests in our patients' homes, we can make a greater impact on health and well-being than we can anywhere else because it is here, in this sacred place, that people are empowered and much more engaged in their care experience," said Erin Denholm, President and CEO of Trinity Health At Home. "These technologies will enable us to proactively monitor our home care patients and provide in-the-moment interventions that can make the difference between their staying at home or being transferred to the hospital. We look forward to celebrating the positive impact this program will have on our patients' lives."

How it works

The “all-in-one” solution will be provided directly to patients being served throughout Trinity Health At Home. It is designed for instant use, right out of the box and includes a wireless 4G-enabled tablet configured with voice and text instructions that walks users through simple steps for monitoring and reporting on their current wellness status and for taking part in virtual visits and patient education programs. Additional easy-to-use wireless health devices connected to the tablet automatically collect patient data regarding weight, blood pressure, and other relevant measurements. These tools, along with brief customized surveys taken on the tablet, allow patients to “self-report” and receive feedback on their health status immediately.

"Vivify’s Pathways +Home™ solution ushers in the next generation of virtual care by making the technology easy for all patients to use, regardless of age, health status or technology literacy," said Eric Rock, CEO of Vivify Health. "This simplicity of use, combined with Vivify’s ability to incorporate family member participation, is key to effectively caring for newly-discharged patients with advanced illnesses from remote locations. We are honored to have been selected to help Trinity Health At Home make these transitions easier for the people they serve and have Vivify selected as the Technology for Trinity Health At Home's Home Care Connect program."

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 93 hospitals, as well as 120 continuing care programs that include PACE, senior living facilities, and home care and hospice services. Its continuing care programs provide nearly 2.5 million visits annually. Based in Livonia, Mich., and with annual operating revenues of $16.2 billion and assets of $23.4 billion, the organization returns almost $1 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity Health employs about 97,000 full-time employees, including 5,300 employed physicians. Committed to those who are poor and underserved in its communities, Trinity Health is known for its focus on the country's aging population. As a single, unified ministry, the organization is the innovator of Senior Emergency Departments, the largest not-for-profit provider of home health care services — ranked by number of visits — in the nation, as well as the nation’s leading provider of PACE (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly) based on the number of available programs. For more information, visit http://www.trinity-health.org. You can also follow @TrinityHealthMI on Twitter.

About Trinity Health At Home

Trinity Health At Home is a National Health Ministry of Trinity Health, one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the United States. Serving through a number of home health and hospice agencies across the United States, Trinity Health At Home is recognized as a provider of choice for home health and hospice care. Trinity Health At Home’s network of agencies provides services seven days a week; assigning consistent, highly trained caregivers; offering specialized programs such as palliative care, fall prevention and advanced wound care, end of life care and support and transitional care programs. Trinity Health At Home is recognized as an innovative partner to risk based providers and ACO's with THAH's alternative services programs to support patients with complex disease management needs. For more information, visit: http://trinityhealthathome.org/.

About Vivify Health

Vivify Health is one of healthcare’s leading mobile Remote Care Management Platforms, providing multiple modalities of health consumer monitoring and engagement, aligned with individual risk profiles and technical capabilities. Founded in 2009, Vivify Health was among the first companies to deliver remote care technology via the cloud and mobile devices (mHealth), with deep integration into EMR, Analytics and Population Health systems, including open APIs for real-time and bi-directional data exchange, enabling “the last mile of population health.” Vivify’s solutions and services include fully-managed health kits (4G tablets and wireless personal health devices, with 24/7 tech support and logistics services), BYOD solutions, IVR solutions and professional services including workflow consulting, HIT Integration, and optional clinical call center support. Intuitive and simple interfaces define the Vivify experience for both patients and clinicians, with platform flexibility for remotely monitoring any clinical condition, shaping behavior through surveys and assessments, educational video content and virtual visits. Learn more at: http://blog.vivifyhealth.com/

