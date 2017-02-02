Growth Equity Group the nation’s leading innovators in the retirement investment space has begun expanding its own framework to accommodate thousands of new clients.

As the US experiences a new rush of optimism in the economy and property market, with expectations of more tangible results to show up as tax refund season kicks in to high gear, one of the nation’s leading innovators in the retirement investment space has begun expanding its own framework to accommodate thousands of new clients.

While the sentiment over the new president remains elevated at both ends of the scale, markets and consumers have been reacting with bold new confidence. The Dow Jones recently hit a record high of 20,000. The NAHB/Wells Fargo National and Regional Housing Market Index recently hit fresh highs in all categories. That includes; overall housing market confidence, single family home sales, the sales forecast for the next six months, and traffic from prospective buyers. Despite having not favored Trump as a candidate Warren Buffett recently revealed that he has since purchased an uncommonly high $12B in stock.

Growth Equity Group who won several recent innovation awards, and rang the NASDAQ closing bell in 2016, is also preparing for a significant uptick in investment in 2017. This includes adding new CEO, Justin French, who is a seasoned leader in growing sizable ventures. Under his leadership the firm has been promoting up its top talent, including naming two new VPs. CMO Jon Kopp says “We have been developing new technology systems for our next phase of expansion, as well as recruiting additional assets in our marketing and content production department to accomplish even more in educating individual investors.” Among the new and improved features on the company’s site are a new Self-Directed IRA Blog, providing eLearning capabilities for investors and those who recognize the need for superior and sustainable performance from their retirement accounts.

