Hypertherm, a U.S. based manufacturer of plasma, laser, and waterjet cutting systems, is back with its 'Spark Something Great' educational grant program for 2017. The program will award Hypertherm’s newly introduced Powermax45® XP plasma cutting and gouging system to 10 North American schools. In addition, grant recipients will receive the full Plasma Cutting Technology: Theory and Practice curriculum kit.

The program, now its third year, is meant to support the next generation of welders and metal fabricators by making the newest generation of plasma cutting equipment and standardized instruction available to schools. Applications for 2017 are due on or before April 3 with grant decisions communicated by May 1. More information, including instructions for submitting a 2017 grant application, is available at http://www.plasmaeducation.com.

“Providing support to the next generation of metal workers is of great importance to Hypertherm as we work to narrow the skills gap left by retiring baby boomers,” said Betsy Van Duyne, who manages Hypertherm’s educational program. “The versatility of the Powermax45 XP makes it an ideal system for schools as it provides teachers with the flexibility to teach both handheld and mechanized cutting, as well as applications such as gouging and marking with air plasma.”

In addition to the grant program, Hypertherm will continue to make all ten hours of its AWS SENSE approved Plasma Cutting Technology: Theory and Practice curriculum available for free download to teachers. The curriculum covers the plasma cutting process, common industrial uses for plasma systems, the differences between various cutting methods, safety procedures, as well as proper setup and operation. Electronic versions of each lesson, a facilitator’s guide, student workbook, and supporting reference material are all available at http://www.plasmaeducation.com. To date, teachers from more than 1,000 schools have taken advantage of the free download helping standardize the teaching of plasma cutting to thousands of students.

Hypertherm designs and manufactures advanced cutting products for use in a variety of industries such as shipbuilding, manufacturing, and automotive repair. Its product line includes plasma, laser and waterjet cutting systems, in addition to CNC motion and height controls, CAM nesting software, robotic software and consumables. Hypertherm systems are trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. The New Hampshire based company’s reputation for cutting innovation dates back nearly 50 years to 1968, with Hypertherm’s invention of water injection plasma cutting. The 100 percent associate owned company, consistently named a best place to work, has more than 1,400 associates along with operations and partner representation worldwide. More information about Hypertherm is available at http://www.hypertherm.com.