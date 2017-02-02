SelfLube Increases Manufacturing Capacity

SelfLube's new machines arrive and are expected to be up and running by mid February. The new equipment coupled with some process changes that we have been working on for some time should boost capacity by about 22%

SelfLube is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of new CNC equipment, which will be used to increase machining and turning capacity in its Coopersville, Michigan manufacturing plant. Adding new machines is part of SelfLube's five year plan to meet expected growth in the tooling industry.

"We're primarily a CNC machine shop here," says Owner Phil Allor. "The new equipment coupled with some process changes that we have been working on for some time should boost capacity by about 22%."

The machines are VF-4 Vertical Machining Centers and ST-35 Turning Centers manufactured by HAAS Automation, Inc. in Oxford, California. They are expected to be operational in mid February.

The new machines are in addition to the 13,000 square feet the company added to its manufacturing facility in June of 2015. With more space and machines SelfLube is able to bulk up inventory to meet the demands of its customers. In the last few years tool builders have switched to utilizing standard components in its builds. One of the biggest constraints for the tooling industry and its ability to grow has been limited resources. However, with incorporating standard components into builds, tool shops can free up more resources in order to focus on more value added work. SelfLube plans to help with this.

SelfLube is the leading U.S. manufacturer of precision mold and die components, manufacturing both conventional and self-lubricating components. As an ISO 9001:2008 registered company with eight successive quality audits with zero non-conformances, SelfLube is well positioned to supply the precision component needs of the tooling industry. Its product line consists well over 10,000 part numbers including wear plates, wear strips, bushings, gibs, parting line locks, lifter slides and many other related items.