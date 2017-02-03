Square 9 Softworks announced today the signing of a strategic distribution agreement with Johannesburg based solutions distributor, Document Accounting Solutions (DAS). With this partnership, DAS will act as Square 9’s primary distribution partner in Sub Saharan Africa, providing key support services for both Value Added Resellers and Office Equipment Dealers.

As a highly dynamic company, DAS acts as a one-stop office solution for the professional and commercial markets throughout Africa. DAS currently provides portfolio document management, business process automation, print management and cost recovery solutions from the world’s leading software developers and manufacturers. DAS provides its channel partners with a unique value in the form of pre-sales, implementation and post sales support which ensure an industry leading success rate in solutions delivery.

“The longstanding reputation of DAS in providing its channel partners with quality support through all phases of solution delivery was what we viewed as their primary differentiator,” stated Stephen Young, President and CEO of Square 9 Softworks. “Our success in building new markets is to replicate the service and support model we were originally built on.” Young added, “That’s exactly what DAS provides.”

“DAS is focused on providing the South African business market with high-value software solutions that enable them to capture, route and collaborate on valuable business data with improved speed and efficiency,” said Russel Roth, Managing Director of Document Accounting Solutions. “We are excited about this new partnership with Square 9 Softworks, and we strongly believe their innovative GlobalSearch Enterprise Content Management suite will bring our services to the next level.”

With document management software in high demand, this new strategic partnership enables DAS to continuously provide world-class tools, products, and support to empower productivity and creativity in the workplace.

About DAS

Document Accounting Solutions (DAS) provides office solutions for the professional and commercial markets in southern Africa and offers document management, print management and cost recovery solutions from some of the world's leading software companies. It is also home to a division focused on specific software development for niche markets including the legal profession.

The company provides information management solutions that help clients work smarter, more efficiently, and ultimately reap the financial rewards by implementing such cost-reducing and cost recovery measures. Its strategy is to offer clients a range of value-added services and solutions that are delivered directly or via relevant channel partners such as Canon, Kyocera, Nashua (Ricoh) or Xerox. For more information visit http://www.ecodas.co.za/index.php.

About Square 9 Softworks

As a trendsetting software development firm, Square 9 is a creative force in the next generation of both on premise and cloud-enabled Content Management solutions. Intensely customer-focused and highly responsive, Square 9 delivers effective, value-driven solutions and has achieved a reputation for excellence in meeting the rapidly evolving needs of its customers. In addition to GlobalSearch®, the award-winning Content Management solution platform, Square 9 has been widely recognized for its diverse portfolio of products including solutions for Document Capture Automation, Business Process Automation and Web Forms Management. http://www.square-9.com.