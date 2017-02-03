Craig Jones' performance for 2016 ranked her as the top single agent in the firm’s prominent Vanderbilt Beach office and placed her in the top one percent of all 13,000 real estate licensees in the greater Naples region.

“This recognition reflects Craig’s commitment to proving exemplary service to every client every day. Experienced, skilled, responsive - this is how she is described by the clients she serves as a buyer’s agent, listing agent or real estate consultant", notes Kim Ouellette, Managing Broker at Premier Sotheby's.

“It is satisfying to have attained this goal again. My thanks to the clients who have entrusted their real estate transactions to me and referred their friends and family to me; they made this achievement possible", added Craig Jones.

A featured Realtor® on HGTV, Craig is a multi-year recipient of Gulfshore Life Magazine’s Five-Star Agent Award and a two-time recipient of both the Distinctive Women of Naples and the Faces of Naples recognitions. In Naples, she is a member of Leadership Collier, a graduate of Leadership NABOR® and a recipient of the NABOR® Rising Star Award. She has held principal positions in advertising and management consulting firms in New York and St. Louis. Her education includes degrees and certifications from Smith College, Washington University and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. Craig maintains multiple licenses and accreditations in her field.

Premier Sotheby's International Realty is the highest volume producing affiliate in the Sotheby's International Realty® brand and the leading luxury real estate brokerage in the markets it serves throughout Florida and the Carolinas.