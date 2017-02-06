X-Rite Expands its Spring Color Management Training in North America

X-Rite 2017 Spring Fundamentals of Color Training Seminar It is essential that anyone working with color, from brand owners to specifiers to quality control professionals, understand the fundamentals of color science and how color errors happen.

X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, and its subsidiary Pantone LLC, today announced its 2017 Spring Fundamentals of Color Training Seminar in 14 locations throughout North America. The two-day seminar helps attendees understand color theory and implement color quality standards in their organizations. Topics covered in the trainings include visual evaluation of color, communicating color specifications, color tolerances and instrumentation.

“Color errors continue to be a leading cause for product rejects due to the complexities of controlling color across a wide range of materials and a global supply chain,” said Murphy Keeley, General Manager Americas, X-Rite. “It is essential that anyone working with color, from brand owners to specifiers to quality control professionals, understand the fundamentals of color science and how color errors happen. With new locations added across North America, manufacturers and suppliers can attend a local seminar and hear from experts on how to improve quality control processes by streamlining color communication, measurement, reporting and recording.”

About the Seminar

The Fundamentals of Color Training Series incorporates decades of color management experience and best practices and is presented by X-Rite color experts. This interactive seminar is ideal for color specifiers, quality control professionals, lab technicians and anyone who evaluates or approves color. Attendees can register for either the full two-day seminar or one of the individual sessions:



Day One: Fundamentals of Color and Appearance (FOCA) training provides a solid understanding of the art and science of color, covering the physics of color, importance of lighting and how to use spectrophotometers and color data.

Day Two: Fundamentals of Instrumentation and Quality Control (FIQC) is a hands-on workshop where attendees use X-Rite spectrophotometers, light booths and software to create color standards, develop appropriate color tolerances, measure samples against target colors and analyze the results.

The seminar series commences on February 21st in Portland, OR. Other locations include Cincinnati, OH; Greenville, SC; Toronto, ON; Bentonville, AR; Schaumburg, IL; San Francisco, CA; Edison, NJ; Grand Rapids, MI; Minneapolis, MN; Anaheim, CA; Nashville, TN; Natick, MA; and Indianapolis, IN.

The combined Seminar cost is $1,295. The individual cost for the Fundamentals of Color and Appearance Seminar is $595; and Fundamentals of Instrumentation and Quality Control Seminar is $895. A 15 percent discount is available for individual seminar classes using the coupon code “FUN2017”.

Registration and a full list of dates and locations can be found at http://www.xrite.com/the-fundamentals-training-series--foca--fiqc-combined.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in color science and technology. With its wholly owned subsidiary Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite Pantone offers a full range of color management solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color throughout their processes. X-Rite Pantone products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information and conversations, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn, Vimeo, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Pantone

Pantone LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of X-Rite, Incorporated, has been the world’s color authority for nearly 50 years, providing design professionals with products and services for the colorful exploration and expression of creativity. Always a source for color inspiration, Pantone also offers paint and designer-inspired products and services for consumers. More information is available at http://www.pantone.com. For the latest news, trends, information and conversations, connect with Pantone on Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest.

