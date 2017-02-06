I’m honored to lead APQC’s education practice and make a difference in the lives of administrators, teachers, and students by introducing process and performance management approaches.

APQC, the benchmarking and best practices authority (http://www.apqc.org), announced that Mardi Krenek has joined the organization as Vice President, Education. Krenek brings more than four decades of experience in process improvement and performance management, primarily in K-12 educational settings.

Krenek will lead and build upon APQC’s well-regarded North Star Education practice to help districts develop strategies, redesign outdated processes, and eliminate functional silos that will empower employees and save both time and money. The efforts support the greater, shared goal of improving student achievement.

“As a parent, former classroom teacher, and educational consultant, I’ve lived every aspect of K-12 education and always with an eye toward the systems and processes that make the entire district run, or in many cases falter. I credit this viewpoint to spending two decades working directly with APQC’s founder Dr. Jack Grayson earlier in my career,” noted Krenek. “I’m honored to lead APQC’s education practice and make a difference in the lives of administrators, teachers, and students by introducing process and performance management approaches.”

Along with her debut, APQC has introduced a suite of education service offerings to allow districts to jumpstart improvement including organizational assessments; strategic planning; operational excellence projects; process redesign efforts; and executive coaching. APQC is also offering workshops for strategic planning, using data effectively, and process thinking. For districts seeking ongoing access to APQC research, benchmarks, and community, a new North Star Education Membership provides access for every employee and at an affordable price.

LEARN MORE AT:



“Mardi brings a unique, powerful skillset with her deep knowledge of both education and of process and performance management. Our new education service offerings are a direct result of her insights working with school districts and noting what aspects bring true, lasting value,” said Lisa Higgins, APQC’s president and chief operating officer. “We’re thrilled to welcome Mardi back to the APQC family and are eager to continue on our mission to help transform education.”

ABOUT MARDI KRENEK

For the past 20 years, Krenek has provided training, assessments, and consulting for school districts across the United States in roles with Krenek Consulting and the Stupski Foundation. During this time she co-developed an assessment instrument to evaluate school districts from a systems perspective. She has worked with K-12 districts throughout the United States, including significant time spent in Texas, Wyoming and Oregon.

Earlier in her career, Krenek spent 23 years with APQC where she helped develop some of APQC’s signature process and performance improvement products. She played a role in creating the International Benchmarking Clearinghouse, the White House Conference on Productivity, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, and numerous reports and books on benchmarking.

A graduate of Texas State University with a degree in Education and Communications, she has served as an instructor for a doctoral course on instructional leadership at the University of Texas at Austin.

ABOUT APQC

APQC helps organizations work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence. It is the world’s foremost authority in benchmarking, best practices, process and performance improvement, and knowledge management. A member-based nonprofit, APQC partners with more than 500 organizations worldwide in all industries. With 40 years of experience, APQC remains the world’s leader in transforming organizations. Visit http://www.apqc.org, call +1.713.681.4020, or follow http://www.twitter.com/apqc and learn how to Make Best Practices Your Practices®.