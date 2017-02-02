Entry Deadline for min’s Hallmark Awards Program Is Approaching

New York, NY (PRWEB) February 02, 2017
min’s Magazine Media Awards salutes the year’s most outstanding accomplishments across the diverse universe of magazine media. Whether it’s content, design, digital, marketing or events, these awards recognize the very best of the best in media. The early entry deadline is February 9, 2017 with a final deadline of February 16, 2017. Winners and honorable mentions will be honored at an awards breakfast in NYC on June 20, 2017.
Consumer magazines, b2b publications and online-only websites are eligible to enter this prestigious awards program. Additionally, advertising agencies and corporations are welcome to enter on behalf of or with their magazine partner. Third-party partners serving the industry can also submit entries.
Categories include:
- Advertiser Program/Partnership
- Column/Blog
- Consumer Marketing Campaign
- Content Marketing Program
- Contests/Sweepstakes
- Cover Design Portfolio
- Custom Publishing Project
- Digital Edition
- Digital Excellence—Overall
- E-letter Design
- Editorial Excellence—Overall
- Editorial Series
- Event
- Infographics
- Lead Gen
- Magazine Design—Overall
- Magazine Launch
- Magazine Media Brand
- Magazine Redesign
- Magazine Relaunch
- Magazine—Single Issue
- Marketing Excellence—Overall
- Media Kit/MarCom Materials
- Microsite/Custom Website
- Most Engaged Online Community
- Native Advertising Content
- Online Store/Ecommerce
- Podcast—Series
- Social Media Excellence—Overall
- Use of Facebook
- Use of Instagram
- Use of Photography
- Use of Pinterest
- Use of Snapchat
- Use of Twitter
- Use of Typography
- Video Series
- Video: Overall Use of Video
- Website
- Website Redesign
Any program or campaign that took place in 2016 is eligible for nomination into min’s Magazine Media Awards, as well as programs ongoing in 2017. The program must have taken place in part of 2016, but could have been rolled out prior to that year. The early entry deadline is February 9, 2017 with a final deadline of February 16, 2017.
Questions about min’s Magazine Media Awards? Contact Zoe Silverman at zsilverman(at)accessintel(dot)com or 301-354-1662.
About min:
min is the industry's trusted source on the consumer and b2b magazine business, reaching thousands of media executives through print, online and in-person events. For more than 60 years, min has been serving the magazine and media community with unparalleled coverage of this ever-changing industry. For more information, visit min at minonline.com.