HECO and OATI Launch Grid Services Project

OATI is pleased to announce its Regulation Reserves Demonstration Project with HECO, Hawaii’s largest electric utility. OATI will provide HECO with a project demonstrating how Grid Services can utilize Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) to enhance grid operations.

Hawaii’s renewable market is poised to grow significantly over the next few decades. First launched in 2008, Hawaii and the U.S Department of Energy’s Clean Energy Initiative aims to achieve 100 percent clean energy for the state by 2045. To support this objective, OATI will securely command and control field assets from residential to commercial sites across multiple islands, enabling HECO to use the assets for grid services. These grid services will include regulating reserves, along with frequency response and capacity.

“OATI is excited to showcase how our solutions blend with multiple field assets," said Ali Ipakchi, Senior Vice President, Smart Grid and Green Power at OATI. “This project will provide increased appreciation of grid services and help HECO achieve their renewable goals.”

About OATI

OATI provides innovative software solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy commerce and Smart Grid. With more than 1,800 customers, OATI successfully deploys diverse mission-critical applications committed to enhancing business, focusing on industry standards and stringent security guidelines.

OATI (http://www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with an office in Redwood City, California. For more information, please contact sales(at)oati(dot)net.