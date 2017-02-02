“Leah’s heartfelt approach to her work is very inspiring. Her genuine commitment to making a difference shines through as a practitioner and teacher”

Today, Advanced Myotherapy, a multi-award-winning Melbourne-based clinic which hasdeveloped industry pioneering posture correction programs for pain-free living, has confirmed that Matthew Cleary and Leah Jade will officially launch two eagerly anticipated new publications at their well-established clinic on Friday, February 10th, 2017. The double release of, “Heal Yourself - A Natural Path Without Medicine,” and, “Moving Beyond Pain,” marks the duo's second dual book launch.

As Melbourne’s only stand alone myotherapy clinic, Advanced Myotherapy prides itself on remaining completely independent of allied health clinics. Located at 71 Elgin Street Carlton, Melbourne, the specialist clinic was set up with a far-reaching mission and vision to empower people to see their full potential when it comes to living a life that can be blissfully pain-free. In some cases, it may be possible for this to be achieved without the need for medication or surgical intervention. An eight-strong team of highly trained professionals ensures that the clinic runs like clockwork and all clients can work towards reaching their fullest potential both physically and energetically.

The new books quickly earned praise within the publishing and wellness industries. “Nature has given us so many treasures if we care to dig and explore. Leah Jade has done the explorations for us and wrapped it all up in this easy-to-read guide map. A vital read for any conscious person who is ready to take their health and life in their own hands and discover what true healing is all about,” commented, Katrina Zaslavsky, Author, and Founder of Birth Goddess. “Leah’s heartfelt approach to her work is very inspiring. Her genuine commitment to making a difference shines through as a practitioner and teacher,” noted, Katia Krassas, Holistic Counsellor, and Reiki Master.

“It’s an honour to see just how far the clinic has come. Our double book launch this month is a testament to the growth witnessed by clients and practitioners alike,” expressed, Matthew Cleary, Author, and Founding Director, Advanced Myotherapy. “Leah and I both firmly believe that with the correct educational process, sounds method and awareness, people can live pain-free and break the chains of the modern world’s over-dependence on tablets and operations. The amazing transformations we have all been privileged to see over the years have strengthened our passion for the capabilities the body has to heal itself - when given the right tools. Writing the latest books has been a labor of love and I’m excited to share this knowledge with a global audience.”

“Heal Yourself and Moving Beyond Pain are filled with the best of everything we’ve learned through working hand in hand with incredible individuals intent on finding drug and surgery-free techniques to get them back to peak health,” asserted, Leah Jade, Natural Therapist, and Author, Advanced Myotherapy. “From my natural medicine background, it’s important to remember that every aspect of our environment here at the clinic is in harmony with Feng Shui principles. As a mother who gave birth naturally at home, I also have an absolute passion for working with women who are pregnant and preparing them for a natural and stress-free birth plan.”

For the past seventeen years, Matthew Cleary has dedicated his life to alleviating the pain of others through natural means with even the most complex chronic conditions and injuries. For ten years, he was a devoted Therapist and Sports Trainer and enjoyed tremendous successes working with the likes of the historical Australian Football League (AFL) including the Brisbane Lions during four consecutive grand finals and three-peat premierships. Leah Jade has overcome a number of debilitating health conditions over the years including scoliosis through yoga. She has a special interest in informing the public on overcoming major obstacles in life such as trauma and grief.

The Advanced Myotherapy facility is trusted by a host of international professional athletes who compete at the highest levels who regularly fly to Australia from across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania as they heavily rely on the clinic as part of a world-class recovery regime. “It’s amazing what the body can do given the right tools,” stated, Jessica Curl, Professional Soccer Player.

Since 2008, Advanced Myotherapy has been leading the way in posture correction programs for pain-free living at its multi-award-winning clinic in Melbourne. We are delighted to have won a total of three Word of Mouth Online Service Awards (WOMOs) in 2013, 2015 and 2016. We are proud to be Members of Massage and Myotherapy Australia - a brand of the Australian Association of Massage Therapists Limited (AAMT).

