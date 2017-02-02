Filet Mignon With the Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two, we give you everything you need to avoid the crowds and share a quiet romantic steak dinner at home with your Valentine.

Omaha Steaks announced today that nearly 90 percent of respondents to their recent nationwide Valentine’s Day survey of the general U.S. population would enjoy their Valentine surprising them this year with a romantic dinner at home.

When asked about the advantages of celebrating Valentine’s Day at home, respondents indicated that it’s less expensive (70.36 percent), they prefer to avoid crowds (66.53 percent), they prefer a quiet atmosphere (63.11 percent), and no reservation is required (61.37 percent). When it comes to the menu, steak is the most popular entrée with respondents (25.56 percent), followed by Lobster/Shrimp (16.24 percent), and Surf & Turf (14.32 percent).

In response to this consumer demand, Omaha Steaks is offering the Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two (#51040) for only $99.99, regularly $177.97. The package features:



2 (6 oz.) Filet Mignons

2 (6 oz.) Lobster Tails

2 (12 oz. trays) Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

4 (4.2 oz.) Chocolate Molten Lava Cakes

FREE 12 Chocolate T-Bones (2.8 oz. pkg.)

“The trend the past few years has been that people really want to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home with their significant other, “ said Todd Simon, Senior Vice President and Family Owner of Omaha Steaks. “With the Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two, we give you everything you need to avoid the crowds and share a quiet romantic steak dinner at home with your Valentine.”

For more information on Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two and other Valentine’s Day meal options, visit http://www.OmahaSteaks.com/Valentine.

About Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks, founded in 1917, has been providing the finest in premium, all American grain-fed beef and gourmet foods for 100 years. The fifth-generation, family-owned company based in Omaha, Nebraska markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grain-fed beef and other gourmet foods, including seafood, pork, poultry, side dishes, appetizers, complete meals and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation’s largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at http://www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

###