The Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District (FWCBD), which serves, in part, as the destination marketing organization for San Francisco’s historic waterfront neighborhood, has released a new artificial intelligence-based trip planning tool powered by Utrip PRO. The free online planner enables visitors to select their interests and budget and receive a personalized, interactive itinerary for their visit to the Fisherman’s Wharf district. Visitors can access the Utrip planner from the home page of their website or at mytrip.visitfishermanswharf.com.

In July of 2016, The Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District released a Strategic Marketing & Communications Plan, which included a new strategy to target the important millennial market. As Rachel Brown, the FWCBD’s Marketing & Communication Director elaborated, “Millenials are now the largest age group of domestic travelers. This demographic is looking for personalization, and travel activities that are both unique and a bit off the beaten track. Utrip will allow them to find a range of experiences and options at the Wharf that suit their personal tastes and that the typical guide book or tour guide is not privy to.”

With 23 attractions, over 100 restaurants, shopping, historic ships, boats, bikes, and bus tours, Fisherman’s Wharf has something for everyone. The foodie, the fun lover, the history buff, and even the art lover can now all find the activities that suit their preferences with the Fisherman’s Wharf Utrip itinerary planner.

ABOUT UTRIP:

Utrip is a free travel planning platform that brings together the best in artificial intelligence and human experience, making it easy for travelers to create their perfect trip. Founded in Seattle in 2012, Utrip's predictive technology works on a vast travel database that has been curated by local experts. Once a traveler indicates their interests and budget, Utrip's algorithm sorts through millions of combinations of must-see sites, activities, and restaurants recommendations to deliver personalized itineraries -- in minutes. Travelers may then book lodging and share their itineraries with friends.

Utrip PRO, the white-labeled version, allows businesses such as DMOs, and hospitality groups to offer personalized travel planning on their sites. Utrip's companion mobile app provides access to itineraries, directions and personalized recommendations on the go. To learn more about Utrip or to plan your next adventure, visit Utrip.com.

ABOUT THE FISHERMAN’S WHARF COMMUNITY BENEFIT DISTRICT:

The Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District (FWCBD.com), a nonprofit organization, was founded in November of 2005 by the business and property owners of the San Francisco neighborhood. The district is funded through an annual assessment for 15 years from the property owners. The purpose of the Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District is to preserve and enhance its vast San Francisco waterfront landscape and multi-cultural heritage, while integrating modern efficiencies to enrich the experience of visitors from both near and far. VisitFishermansWharf.com