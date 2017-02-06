Today Dr. Kamakshi R. Zeidler and Dr. R. Laurence Berkowitz, thought leaders in the future of high-end aesthetic surgery, announced that they are partnering to create Aesthetx, the premier plastic surgery practice in the Bay Area. The partnership will combine their wealth of experience and complementary strengths in different areas of plastic surgery including rhinoplasty, facelift, breast enhancement and reconstruction, body contouring and a variety of other cosmetic procedures. In addition to providing a state-of-the art onsite operating room, Aesthetx will implement the most unique and advanced surgical techniques to benefit patients who are looking to achieve a beautiful, natural and long-lasting look.

“After 35 years of practice, I never thought that I would meet another doctor who shared my passion for perfection,” said Dr. Berkowitz, board certified plastic surgeon. “Dr. Zeidler’s commitment to stay abreast of all of the latest technology and her ability to apply fresh new techniques, is something I respect and value in a partner.”

“I am excited to formalize this business relationship with a colleague that I admire and share the same values and philosophies,” said Dr. Zeidler, board certified plastic surgeon. "Our unique backgrounds and ability to collaborate on different patient procedures ultimately result in a level of personalized care that is tough to replicate.”

Patients of this new practice will be able to experience a high level of personalized care in Aesthetx’s private, on-site surgery center which is one of the the most advanced and expansive spaces available in the Silicon Valley. In addition to cosmetic surgeries, Aesthetx will also offer non-surgical services that have demonstrated results such as facial injectable treatments, Sciton laser treatments, Coolsculpt and the very new MiraDry.

About Aesthetx

Launched in 2017 by Dr. Kamakshi R. Zeidler and Dr. R. Laurence Berkowitz, this general partnership, Aesthetx, is dedicated to provide patients with the premier plastic and aesthetic surgery services in the Bay Area. With over 50 years of combined plastic surgery experience, Dr. Zeidler and Dr. Berkowitz are committed to using the most unique and latest surgical techniques in addition to providing an unprecedented level of customized care. For more information visit: http://www.aesthetx.com.