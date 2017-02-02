WebEOC allows us to create a common operating picture for all of the agencies involved in event management for the big game.

The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management and SETRAC will utilize three of Intermedix’s top emergency preparedness solutions: WebEOC, EMResource and EMTrack to obtain situational awareness and contribute to public health and safety, during the big game this Sunday between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium.

The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management, or City of Houston OEM, will utilize WebEOC, the industry-leading incident management software, to help monitor the surrounding areas and share information with government officials. The WebEOC software was installed and configured prior to the weeklong events leading up to Sunday’s big game so stakeholders could collaborate in real time.

“The City of Houston has worked tirelessly to integrate our event reporting process with the one used by the Texas Division of Emergency Management,” explained Dennis Storemski, director of the Mayor's Office of Public Safety & Homeland Security, which oversees City of Houston OEM. “WebEOC allows us to create a common operating picture for all of the agencies involved in event management for the big game.”

The SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council, or SETRAC will coordinate with local hospitals, Emergency Medical Services agencies and health providers in the Houston area for the increased volume they may experience the week leading up to and during the big game.

“It’s imperative that we know how to plan for the large crowds and facilitate coordination between emergency responders and hospitals,” said Lori Upton, director of regional preparedness at SETRAC. “We want to ensure sufficient coverage is provided and that overcrowding doesn’t occur.”

Professionals at SETRAC will use EMTrack to track individuals who are seeking medical attention and need to leave the planned events or the big game. EMResource will then provide SETRAC with a holistic view of what area and regional medical resources are readily available to accept and assist with patients. SETRAC will also use WebEOC to help monitor and communicate information with stakeholders, and disseminate the right resources to the appropriate areas.

Intermedix solutions have been deployed for the football championship many times before, and are consistently used when overseeing and regulating events of this magnitude. Committed Intermedix industry experts will also be onsite to support City of Houston OEM and SETRAC throughout the week leading up to the big game. These experts have extensive experience with administering large-scale events, as well as considerable knowledge when it comes to understanding Houston’s medical center framework and how to accommodate for a substantial amount of incoming patients.

“City of Houston OEM and SETRAC are valued clients of ours and we are proud to partner with them and bring our solutions to Houston for the big game,” said Joel Portice, CEO of Intermedix. “It’s always an honor to serve the countless individuals who help make this event a success each year, and play an important role in keeping the community safe.”

About City of Houston OEM

The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is the primary coordinating agency for disaster planning and response in the nation's fourth-largest city. OEM serves Houston by conducting programs and activities for City residents and departments to help them prepare for, respond to, and recover from the effects of natural and man-made disasters. (houstonoem.org)

About SETRAC

The SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC) was organized under the authority of the Texas Department of Health which was instructed by the 1989 Omnibus Rural Health Care Rescue Act. SETRAC is one of 22 Regional Advisory Councils (RAC) currently functioning within the State of Texas. SETRAC has a long and successful history of responding to local, regional, state and federally declared disasters.

Collaborative planning, risk-priority resource allocation, commitment to a cause, and mutual respect across disciplines are cornerstones of their successful coalition. SETRAC has a formalized CMOC plan that serves as the foundation for all of their response efforts. The ability to activate the CMOC at various levels of response allows for flexibility and agility in responding to the various hazards encountered in the region. CMOC incorporates healthcare facilities; public health professionals, long term/special needs representatives, EMS, EMTF components, logistics support, and communications under an integrated NIMS compliant structure.

About Intermedix

Intermedix is a global leader pioneering innovations in data analytics and cloud-based technology to deliver best-in-class revenue cycle management, practice management and emergency management solutions. The company supports more than 500,000 emergency preparedness and response incidents around the world and enables more than 15,000 health care providers to focus on delivering excellence in patient care.