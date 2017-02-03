OnPrintShop at PrintPack 2017 Indian Print Industry is going to witness the biggest revolution owing to digitization of the economy. It is the time when you redefine your existing strategy and embrace automation. Meet team OnPrintShop to define the change tailored to your business.

OnPrintShop, an integrated print order management solution, announces its participation at the 13th PrintPack commencing on 4th February 2017 until 8th February 2017. IPAMA is 3rd largest international exhibition and is even recognized by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

India ranks second last (61st) in terms of productivity and there is a huge scope for improvement. OnPrintShop surveyed over hundred Indian printers and found that 7 out of 10 printers were still using manual processes and were struggling with managing orders. Demonetization and digitization also had a significant impact on the event and overall print business this year. So the focus of PrintPack ’17 will be on Print Order Management.

After being recognized at Drupa and Graph Expo ’16 for flexible and customizable solutions for large printers and SMEs, OnPrintShop will be unveiling one of the most affordable Print Order Management System designed and developed keeping the economic changes and needs of growing print service providers and small print shops in mind. The launch of the solution couldn’t have come at a better time looking at the current economic changes in the country.

“We have been investing extensively in research on fast-changing print industry challenges, economic ordering patterns in India and globally and best practices to increase repeat sales and new customers,” said Naresh Bordia, V.P. Business Development at OnPrintShop, “Our team is very excited to launch SOHO – Print Order Management Solution as it reflects our client-centric approach and how we strive to match their changing needs with our various solutions and integrations.”

OnPrintShop will be organizing three interactive sessions daily at 11.00am, 2.30pm and 4.30pm to help printers understand global challenges and opportunities. OnPrintShop will be sharing a free Handbook on Automating Print Order Management which outlines step-by-step process to automate processes from online ordering through to payment and shipping.

To learn about industry insights and how to leverage technology and transform business, attendees can visit OnPrintShop at PrintPack Hall 7 | Booth D 29. Also can book an appointment to schedule a one-to-one session with OnPrintShop Sr. Web-2-Print Consultant who will understand one’s business need and strategy and provide the right print order management solution.

About OnPrintShop

OnPrintShop is a flagship product of Radixweb, catering print service providers with a wide range of solutions including Platinum W2P, Online Photobook, Trade Printer, Multi-Store W2P Central Admin, Book Module, Custom-made Solutions. With over 9+ years’ experience delivering SaaS to custom Web-to-Print Software from start-ups to large PSPs & Fortune 500 companies. OnPrintShop has been recognized at Drupa and awarded Must See ‘EMS at Graph Expo. For details, please visit http://www.onprintshop.com