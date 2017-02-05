PM360 Announces Winners Of 2016 Pharma Choice Awards

New York, NY (PRWEB) February 05, 2017
PM360, a leading health-marketing industry trade magazine, has announced the winners of their annual Pharma Choice Awards, which recognize the best healthcare creative campaigns and initiatives in 14 categories: Animal Health, App, Consumer Website, DTC/DTP, Multichannel, Other, Philanthropic, Professional Print Campaign, Professional Website, Sales Aid, Self-promotion, Social Media, Unbranded, and Video. The 42 winners are featured in the January 2017 issue of PM360. And can be viewed online at https://www.pm360online.com/2016-pm360-pharma-choice-award-winners.
Since 2009, the PM360 Pharma Choice awards have recognized outstanding achievement and creativity in healthcare marketing. PM360 readers act as judges for the entries submitted by their peers. All submissions are placed online where readers vote for their favorites based on content, format, imagination, influence on the industry, and overall quality. This year more than 7,000 votes were cast to decide the winners.
“Our Pharma Choice Awards continue to be very popular not just because they allow everyone in the industry to have some fun and vote on their favorite campaigns from the past year,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360, “but because people take great pride in winning an award based on the approval of their peers. Plus, seeing the winners provides a lot of inspiration for people as they get back to work in the New Year ready to hit the ground running.”
A Gold, Silver, and Bronze award is given to the top three vote-getters in each of the 14 distinct categories. Additionally, the overall top three vote-getters receive special recognition by appearing on the cover of the January 2017 issue. This year the top honors went to MediMedia Pharma Solutions’ “Simplifying Access and Reimbursement” Professional Campaign done with Amgen, Intouch Solutions’ “Restylane USA Redesign: Showcasing Results First” Consumer Website done with Galderma, and Publicis Health Media + Digitas Health LifeBrands’ “eyelove®” Multichannel Campaign done with Shire.
This year’s PM360 Pharma Choice winners include:
ANIMAL HEALTH
GOLD: “Camouflage” for HEARTGARD® Plus. Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness
ANIMAL HEALTH
SILVER: “No Bite Is Right Website” for Bayer Canada, Animal Health. Agency: Brightworks Interactive Marketing
ANIMAL HEALTH
BRONZE: “WITNESS Heartworm Diagnostic Test Kit Journal Ad” for Zoetis. Agency: Excitant Healthcare Advertising
APP
GOLD: “DALIRESP IVA” for AstraZeneca. Agency: AbelsonTaylor
APP
SILVER: “Mobile Gaming Scientific AppU” for Abbott Healthcare. Agency: Indegene Private Limited
APP
BRONZE: “BeLive” for Pfizer. Agency: Sudler Worldwide
CONSUMER WEBSITE
GOLD: “Restylane USA Redesign: Showcasing Results First” for Galderma. Agency: Intouch Solutions
CONSUMER WEBSITE
SILVER: EMVERM “Don’t Toy With Pinworm” Consumer Website for IMPAX Laboratories. Agency: RevHealth, LLC
CONSUMER WEBSITE
BRONZE: “Brovana.com Website” for Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Agency: Heartbeat Ideas
DTC/DTP
GOLD: “The Morquio A Quest” for BioMarin. Agency: JUICE Pharma Worldwide
DTC/DTP
SILVER: “LC-1536: A Sure Thing” for Roche Diagnostics. Agency: HYC Health
DTC/DTP
BRONZE: “TECFIDERA Perspectives” for Biogen. Agency: CDMiConnect
MULTICHANNEL
GOLD: “eyelove®” for Shire. Agencies: Publicis Health Media + Digitas Health LifeBrands
MULTICHANNEL
SILVER: “Adaptable” for United Therapeutics. Agency: Calcium
MULTICHANNEL
BRONZE: “Pap+HPV Together™” for Hologic. Agency: ghg Grey Health Group
OTHER (CORPORATE CAMPAIGN)
GOLD: “Future Vision” for Omnicom Health Group (OHG) & MedTech Expo at Cannes Lions Health. Agency: TBWA\WorldHealth
OTHER (PHARMACY CAMPAIGN)
SILVER: Xulane “Solutions at the Shelf” Program for Mylan. Agency: Rx EDGE Pharmacy Networks
OTHER (INTERACTIVE)
BRONZE: “Innovation Hub and MR Theatre” for GE Healthcare. Agency: Inhance Digital
PHILANTHROPIC
GOLD: “The Erase Hunger Project” for Crossroads Community. Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness
PHILANTHROPIC
SILVER: “#attemptlife” Agency: McCann Torre Lazur
PHILANTHROPIC
BRONZE: “The Right Side” for National Brain Tumor Society. Agency: Sentrix Health Communications
PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN
GOLD: “Simplifying Access and Reimbursement” for Amgen Inc. Agency: MediMedia Pharma Solutions, an ICON plc company
PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN
SILVER: “The Stork” for Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. Agency: Concentric Health Experience
PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN
BRONZE: EVZIO “Seconds Count” for kaléo. Agency: Elevate Healthcare Marketing
PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE
GOLD: “EGFR_TKI Resistance” for AstraZeneca. Agency: AbelsonTaylor
PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE
SILVER: “Prevent HIV Website” for Gilead Sciences. Agency: Harrison and Star
PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE
BRONZE: “Medscape” Company: Medscape
SALES AID
GOLD: “Praxbind Virtual Reality MOA” for Boehringer Ingelheim. Agency: Confideo Labs
SALES AID
SILVER: The “Add a Layer” Sales Aid for BioDelivery Sciences International. Agency: The Bloc
SALES AID
BRONZE: “You + Real” for Alcon. Agency: 2e Creative
SELF-PROMOTION
GOLD: “The Decoded Company Video Book Box” for Sensei Labs. Agencies: Klick with Vpak
SELF-PROMOTION
SILVER: “We Are Specialists” Agency: MicroMass Communications, Inc.
SELF-PROMOTION
BRONZE: “Cult Crate” Agency: CultHealth
SOCIAL MEDIA
GOLD: “What’s Her Secret? The Event Series That Got Bloggers Buzzing” for Galderma. Agency: Intouch Solutions
SOCIAL MEDIA
SILVER: “UltraShape Social Media Campaign” for Syneron Candela. Agency: AbelsonTaylor
SOCIAL MEDIA
BRONZE: “Speaking Up” Agency: Purohit Navigation
UNBRANDED
GOLD: “OpioidIQ” for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. Agency: Concentric Health Experience
UNBRANDED
SILVER: “ASM Microbe Digital Campaign” for Wockhardt USA. Agency: ARK Media
UNBRANDED
BRONZE: “Legs” Unbranded Video for Acorda. Agency: JUICE Pharma Worldwide
VIDEO
GOLD: “Training on the Edge: Gilead Managed Markets Landscape Training Teaser Video” for Gilead. Agency: The Access Group
VIDEO
SILVER: “Herb the Bear” for Kamedis. Agency: Calcium
VIDEO
BRONZE: “HARMONY Study – Pediatric Constipation” for Sucampo Pharma Americas, Inc. Agency: BBK Worldwide
