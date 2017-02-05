PM360 Announces Winners Of 2016 Pharma Choice Awards

PM360, a leading health-marketing industry trade magazine, has announced the winners of their annual Pharma Choice Awards, which recognize the best healthcare creative campaigns and initiatives in 14 categories: Animal Health, App, Consumer Website, DTC/DTP, Multichannel, Other, Philanthropic, Professional Print Campaign, Professional Website, Sales Aid, Self-promotion, Social Media, Unbranded, and Video. The 42 winners are featured in the January 2017 issue of PM360. And can be viewed online at https://www.pm360online.com/2016-pm360-pharma-choice-award-winners.

Since 2009, the PM360 Pharma Choice awards have recognized outstanding achievement and creativity in healthcare marketing. PM360 readers act as judges for the entries submitted by their peers. All submissions are placed online where readers vote for their favorites based on content, format, imagination, influence on the industry, and overall quality. This year more than 7,000 votes were cast to decide the winners.

“Our Pharma Choice Awards continue to be very popular not just because they allow everyone in the industry to have some fun and vote on their favorite campaigns from the past year,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360, “but because people take great pride in winning an award based on the approval of their peers. Plus, seeing the winners provides a lot of inspiration for people as they get back to work in the New Year ready to hit the ground running.”

A Gold, Silver, and Bronze award is given to the top three vote-getters in each of the 14 distinct categories. Additionally, the overall top three vote-getters receive special recognition by appearing on the cover of the January 2017 issue. This year the top honors went to MediMedia Pharma Solutions’ “Simplifying Access and Reimbursement” Professional Campaign done with Amgen, Intouch Solutions’ “Restylane USA Redesign: Showcasing Results First” Consumer Website done with Galderma, and Publicis Health Media + Digitas Health LifeBrands’ “eyelove®” Multichannel Campaign done with Shire.

This year’s PM360 Pharma Choice winners include:

ANIMAL HEALTH

GOLD: “Camouflage” for HEARTGARD® Plus. Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness

ANIMAL HEALTH

SILVER: “No Bite Is Right Website” for Bayer Canada, Animal Health. Agency: Brightworks Interactive Marketing

ANIMAL HEALTH

BRONZE: “WITNESS Heartworm Diagnostic Test Kit Journal Ad” for Zoetis. Agency: Excitant Healthcare Advertising

APP

GOLD: “DALIRESP IVA” for AstraZeneca. Agency: AbelsonTaylor

APP

SILVER: “Mobile Gaming Scientific AppU” for Abbott Healthcare. Agency: Indegene Private Limited

APP

BRONZE: “BeLive” for Pfizer. Agency: Sudler Worldwide

CONSUMER WEBSITE

GOLD: “Restylane USA Redesign: Showcasing Results First” for Galderma. Agency: Intouch Solutions

CONSUMER WEBSITE

SILVER: EMVERM “Don’t Toy With Pinworm” Consumer Website for IMPAX Laboratories. Agency: RevHealth, LLC

CONSUMER WEBSITE

BRONZE: “Brovana.com Website” for Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Agency: Heartbeat Ideas

DTC/DTP

GOLD: “The Morquio A Quest” for BioMarin. Agency: JUICE Pharma Worldwide

DTC/DTP

SILVER: “LC-1536: A Sure Thing” for Roche Diagnostics. Agency: HYC Health

DTC/DTP

BRONZE: “TECFIDERA Perspectives” for Biogen. Agency: CDMiConnect

MULTICHANNEL

GOLD: “eyelove®” for Shire. Agencies: Publicis Health Media + Digitas Health LifeBrands

MULTICHANNEL

SILVER: “Adaptable” for United Therapeutics. Agency: Calcium

MULTICHANNEL

BRONZE: “Pap+HPV Together™” for Hologic. Agency: ghg Grey Health Group

OTHER (CORPORATE CAMPAIGN)

GOLD: “Future Vision” for Omnicom Health Group (OHG) & MedTech Expo at Cannes Lions Health. Agency: TBWA\WorldHealth

OTHER (PHARMACY CAMPAIGN)

SILVER: Xulane “Solutions at the Shelf” Program for Mylan. Agency: Rx EDGE Pharmacy Networks

OTHER (INTERACTIVE)

BRONZE: “Innovation Hub and MR Theatre” for GE Healthcare. Agency: Inhance Digital

PHILANTHROPIC

GOLD: “The Erase Hunger Project” for Crossroads Community. Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness

PHILANTHROPIC

SILVER: “#attemptlife” Agency: McCann Torre Lazur

PHILANTHROPIC

BRONZE: “The Right Side” for National Brain Tumor Society. Agency: Sentrix Health Communications

PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN

GOLD: “Simplifying Access and Reimbursement” for Amgen Inc. Agency: MediMedia Pharma Solutions, an ICON plc company

PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN

SILVER: “The Stork” for Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. Agency: Concentric Health Experience

PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN

BRONZE: EVZIO “Seconds Count” for kaléo. Agency: Elevate Healthcare Marketing

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE

GOLD: “EGFR_TKI Resistance” for AstraZeneca. Agency: AbelsonTaylor

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE

SILVER: “Prevent HIV Website” for Gilead Sciences. Agency: Harrison and Star

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE

BRONZE: “Medscape” Company: Medscape

SALES AID

GOLD: “Praxbind Virtual Reality MOA” for Boehringer Ingelheim. Agency: Confideo Labs

SALES AID

SILVER: The “Add a Layer” Sales Aid for BioDelivery Sciences International. Agency: The Bloc

SALES AID

BRONZE: “You + Real” for Alcon. Agency: 2e Creative

SELF-PROMOTION

GOLD: “The Decoded Company Video Book Box” for Sensei Labs. Agencies: Klick with Vpak

SELF-PROMOTION

SILVER: “We Are Specialists” Agency: MicroMass Communications, Inc.

SELF-PROMOTION

BRONZE: “Cult Crate” Agency: CultHealth

SOCIAL MEDIA

GOLD: “What’s Her Secret? The Event Series That Got Bloggers Buzzing” for Galderma. Agency: Intouch Solutions

SOCIAL MEDIA

SILVER: “UltraShape Social Media Campaign” for Syneron Candela. Agency: AbelsonTaylor

SOCIAL MEDIA

BRONZE: “Speaking Up” Agency: Purohit Navigation

UNBRANDED

GOLD: “OpioidIQ” for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. Agency: Concentric Health Experience

UNBRANDED

SILVER: “ASM Microbe Digital Campaign” for Wockhardt USA. Agency: ARK Media

UNBRANDED

BRONZE: “Legs” Unbranded Video for Acorda. Agency: JUICE Pharma Worldwide

VIDEO

GOLD: “Training on the Edge: Gilead Managed Markets Landscape Training Teaser Video” for Gilead. Agency: The Access Group

VIDEO

SILVER: “Herb the Bear” for Kamedis. Agency: Calcium

VIDEO

BRONZE: “HARMONY Study – Pediatric Constipation” for Sucampo Pharma Americas, Inc. Agency: BBK Worldwide

