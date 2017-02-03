Farragut Houses in Brooklyn “In the BCS video documentary ‘The Forgotten Farragut,’ Farragut residents tell their personal stories and observations on the impact of gentrification throughout the DUMBO area that surrounds their homes.”

Brooklyn Community Services (BCS) examines the impact of gentrification with “The Forgotten Farragut,” a short subject documentary video spotlighting the struggles of lower-income residents of Farragut Houses, a New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) development in the shadow of the increasingly wealthy neighborhood of DUMBO.

“The Forgotten Farragut,” was created through the “Portraits of New York City: Small Grants Challenge” and sponsored by Human Services Council of New York in partnership with Measure of America with funding provided by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. Grants of $10,000 were awarded to 14 New York City nonprofits, to enable them to illuminate, explore and offer solutions to local problems, using Measure of America’s DATA2GO.NYC, a free, online data mapping and visualization tool.

“In the BCS video documentary ‘The Forgotten Farragut,’ Farragut residents tell their personal stories and observations on the impact of gentrification throughout the DUMBO area that surrounds their homes,” states Marla Simpson, executive director, BCS. “We’d like to thank HSC, Measure of America and The Helmsley Charitable Trust for giving BCS this chance to examine this critical issue through the eyes of Farragut’s residents, so many of whom are struggling in poverty as our city changes around them.”

Although Farragut Houses was built in the 1950s, the surrounding area has been a hub of activity since the 1700s, and was known for its ferry landing and warehouse buildings. By the 1970s, the area was dubbed DUMBO (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass) and became a haven for artists. Today, DUMBO boasts luxury lofts and technology start-ups, and has become Brooklyn’s most expensive neighborhood. While the median household income in Farragut is $20,169, in DUMBO it is $204,205.

The boom in area construction has not translated to job growth for Farragut residents, where unemployment exceeds 12%. “People in the community are not getting the jobs for whatever new establishments they build. It’s someone from outside the community,” according to a Farragut resident depicted in the documentary. “The hotels that are built—nobody from my neighborhood is getting hired. And we’re putting in applications.”

In 2016, BCS Farragut Cornerstone Community Center was launched at Farragut Houses. It is a partnership with the New York City Housing Authority and enables BCS to bring vital resources and support to the residents of Farragut Houses. BCS Farragut Cornerstone provides engaging, high-quality, year-round programs for adults and young people. Programming includes: youth activities, workforce development, community events and community building. An advisory board of community members at each location helps obtain community input and leverage local resources. In addition, BCS Farragut Cornerstone also partners with other local organizations to provide services such as a basketball league, dance teams, and health education. Cornerstone programming is driven by the needs of the local community.

To become a volunteer or mentor at BCS Farragut Cornerstone Community Center or to support the program, please contact BCS at: volunteer(at)WeAreBCS.org.

About Brooklyn Community Services

Brooklyn Community Services (BCS) celebrates the strength of the human spirit, and in 2016, we celebrate our 150th Anniversary. Our mission is to empower at-risk children, youth and families, and adults with mental illness or developmental disabilities to overcome the obstacles they face, as we strive to ensure opportunity for all to learn, grow and contribute to ONE Brooklyn Community. To achieve this mission, we offer comprehensive and holistic services: early childhood education; youth development services and educationally rich after-school programs; counseling for at-risk families; treatment, recovery and job training to support the life goals of adults living with mental illness; person-centered rehabilitation and community living support for adults with developmental disabilities and disaster recovery case management and relief services. BCS also seeks to increase public awareness of the impacts of poverty on individuals and the community at-large. With a staff of over 500 and over 25 sites around the borough, BCS serves 13,000 people every year. Today, BCS is one of the longest serving nonprofit, non-sectarian social service providers in New York City.

About HSC

The Human Services Council, a leading advocate for nonprofits providing human services, works to strengthen the ability of nonprofit agencies to maximize human potential in communities across New York. Nearly 200 nonprofit agencies throughout New York City and State are HSC members. Visit HSC at HumanServicesCouncil.org.

About Measure of America

DATA2GO.NYC was created by Measure of America, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research and advocacy initiative of the Social Science Research Council. Our mission: to breathe life into numbers by providing easy-to-use yet methodologically sound tools for understanding wellbeing and opportunity in America.

About the Helmsley Charitable Trust

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust aspires to improve lives by supporting effective organizations in health, place-based initiatives, and education and human services. Since beginning its active grant making in 2008, Helmsley has committed more than $1.5 billion for a wide range of charitable purposes. Helmsley's New York City Regional Grants Program seeks to identify and solve specific problems that hinder the region's ability to assist populations in need. For more information on Helmsley and its programs, visit helmsleytrust.org.