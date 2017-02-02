The breadth of Kodak Alaris’ scanner portfolio is indisputable.

Buyers Laboratory (BLI), a division of Keypoint Intelligence, and the world’s leading independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware and services, today announced that Kodak Alaris Inc. has won BLI’s coveted Scanner Line of the Year award for the second consecutive year. Given once a year in conjunction with its Winter Pick awards, this award recognizes the OEM whose product line as a whole stands above the rest in terms of the breadth of offerings and the prowess individual scanners exhibited in BLI’s lab testing.

To determine the Scanner Line of the Year award recipient, BLI analysts take into account current scanners in the OEM’s line that have been submitted to BLI’s lab for testing. To judge the overall quality of the line, the analysts look at the overall rating a scanner received after testing, as well as the ratings in key categories such as Reliability, Productivity, Media Handling, Image Quality, Ease of Setup, Drivers/Utilities, OCR Performance, and Value.

“The breadth of Kodak Alaris’ scanner portfolio is indisputable,” said Jamie Bsales, Director, Office Workflow Solutions Analysis at BLI. “The company offers products in each speed range important to business buyers, from 20 page-per-minute workgroup scanners to high-volume production scanners capable of scanning 420 images per minute, so customers are sure to find the right scanner for their application. Moreover, the quality and robustness of those offerings is second to none. In fact, Kodak Alaris is the only major scanner manufacturer to have all current products tested by BLI—that’s 18 in all—carry a rating of ‘Highly Recommended’ in our lab test reports.”

Boosting Kodak Alaris in BLI’s analysis were class-leading products such as the i5650 Scanner (itself a Winter 2017 Pick award winner as Outstanding High-Volume Production scanner), which proved to be one of the fastest scanners ever tested in BLI’s lab. Another highlight was the i1190 Series, awarded a Summer 2016 Pick award as Outstanding A4 Large Workgroup Scanner. BLI analysts were also impressed with particular innovations found in the Kodak Alaris scanner line, such as Perfect Page technology that improves the quality of scanned images on the fly, Intelligent Document Protection technology detects staples or other blockages before they are fed into the machine, and the EasySetup feature (winner of a BLI Winter 2017 Outstanding Achievement in Innovation award) that greatly reduces the time it takes to get the device configured.

“Kodak Alaris holds the most Pick award wins out of any scanner manufacturer tested by BLI, and winning the Scanner Line of the Year award two years in a row is a significant achievement,” said Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Vice President of global marketing for Kodak Alaris’ Information Management division. “This recognition validates our commitment to providing an unmatched portfolio of information management solutions that enable customers to achieve digital transformation. The combination of our science, technology and partnerships acts as a force multiplier and provides the ecosystem required for companies large and small to use data to drive business efficiency, profitability, and growth.”

About Buyers Laboratory

Buyers Laboratory (BLI) is the world's leading independent provider of analytical information and services to the digital imaging and document management industry. For over 50 years, buyers have relied on BLI to help them differentiate products’ strengths and weaknesses and make the best purchasing decisions, while industry sales, marketing and product professionals have turned to BLI for insightful competitive intelligence and valued guidance on product development, competitive positioning and sales channel and marketing support. Using BLI’s web-based bliQ and Solutions Center services, 40,000 professionals worldwide create extensive side-by-side comparisons of hardware and software solutions for over 15,000 products globally, including comprehensive specifications and the performance results and ratings from BLI’s unparalleled Lab, Solutions and Environmental Test Reports, the result of months of hands-on evaluation in its US and UK labs. The services, also available via mobile devices, include a comprehensive library of BLI’s test reports, an image gallery, hard to find manufacturers’ literature and valuable tools for configuring products, calculating total cost of ownership (TCO) and annual power usage. BLI also offers consulting and private, for-hire testing services that help manufacturers develop and market better products and consumables.

For more information on Buyers Laboratory, please call 201-488-0404, visit http://www.buyerslab.com, or email info(at)buyerslab.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence

Keypoint Intelligence is a global data and market intelligence leader for the digital imaging industry. The company has over 125 professionals around the world who provide critical planning and go-to-market services, including in-depth market research, competitive intelligence, sales training, product testing, content creation, and customer engagement. For more information, contact Mike Fergus at mike.fergus(at)buyerslab.com or +1 973.797.2150.