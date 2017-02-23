Source Vital Products Available for Purchase on BeautyProductsIntl.com

Source Vital Apothecary, an American company that creates a variety of high-quality natural skin care products, announced its products are now available for purchase on BeautyProductsIntl.com, a popular website for natural beauty products.

Over the years, Source Vital Apothecary has developed a reputation for outstanding skin care products that deliver top-grade results through a unique naturopathic development process. All of the company’s products feature a unique combination of plant extracts, seaweeds and 100 percent pure essential oils. By selling its products on IntlBeautyProducts.com, Source Vital opens up a new avenue to reach out to people who are clearly interested in and knowledgeable about natural beauty products.

“We are thrilled to begin selling our products on BeautyProductsIntl.com,” said Paul Colgin, CEO of Source Vital Apothecary. “The people who visit this website have already demonstrated their interest in natural beauty and skin care products, so we truly believe they are going to like what we have to offer. All of our products are the result of years of research and testing to deliver outstanding natural results.”

Rather than using a mass production approach to product development, Source Vital Apothecary develops all of its products in small, handcrafted batches. In this way, it is able to guarantee freshness and effectiveness with each and every delivery. All products are made without harsh chemicals, pharmaceuticals, toxins or synthetic fragrances. The company also makes it a priority to use environmentally friendly packaging for all of its products.

Source Vital delivers outstanding quality and value to its customers through the use of natural ingredients. These ingredients deliver outstanding results without harmful side effects for the treatment of issues such as aging marks, acne, blackheads, sensitive or dry skin, oily skin, sun damage, stretch marks, puffy eyes and more.

“We look forward to continuing to build our brand’s reach and helping more people in need of natural skin care products,” said Colgin.

For more information about Source Vital Apothecary, visit http://www.sourcevital.com.