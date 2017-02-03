2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award Winner We are delighted to be honored with the prestigious WeddingWIre Couples' Choice Award in the Favors and Gifts category for the third consecutive year.

WeddingWire, the leading global online marketplace for the wedding and event industry, announced The Olive Oil Source Party Favors as a winner of the esteemed 2017 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® for Favors & Gifts. This marks the third consecutive year that The Olive Oil Source Party Favors has been honored with this distinguished award.

The Couples’ Choice Awards recognize the top five percent of wedding professionals on WeddingWire who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. The prestigious awards are given to the top wedding professionals across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, based on their professional achievements from the previous year. The award winners are determined solely based on reviews from real newlyweds.

As purveyors of personalized olive oil and vinegar party favors and gifts, The Olive Oil Source Party Favors was distinguished for the quality, consistency, and timeliness of service to their past clients. With an aggregate rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 on its reviews, and perfect ratings in the Quality of Service, Responsiveness, and Professionalism categories, it's easy to see why Wedding Wire clients continue to select The Olive Oil Source Party Favors when planning their weddings.

“The Couples’ Choice Awards’ ninth year features one of the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet,” said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. “It is our honor to work with high-caliber merchants, such as The Olive Oil Source Party Favors, who not only make a couple's big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire. We congratulate all of this year's winners on their achievements.”

As a Couples’ Choice Awards® winner, The Olive Oil Source Party Favors is highlighted on WeddingWire, which is comprised of more than 200,000 wedding professionals in the U.S.

The Olive Oil Source Party Favors is thrilled to be one of the top Favors & Gifts purveyors on WeddingWire. We would like to thank our past clients for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire. We truly value all of our clients and appreciate the positive feedback that helped us earn a 2017 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award.

For more information about The Olive Oil Source Party Favors, please visit our website at http://partyfavors.oliveoilsource.com/

To learn more about the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®, please visit http://www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.

About The Olive Oil Source Party Favors

The Olive Oil Source Party Favors specializes in personalized gifts and favors for all occasions, from weddings and family celebrations to corporate events and retail store openings. Our beautiful gourmet olive oil and vinegar custom or ready-to-go labeled bottles will be enjoyed long after the celebration is over.