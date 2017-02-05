PM360 Now Accepting Entries For 2017 Trailblazer Awards

Entries are now being accepted for the 9th annual PM360 Trailblazer Awards, which recognize excellence and innovation in healthcare marketing. The PM360 Trailblazer Awards honor the industry’s most innovative people, companies, teams, and initiatives in six categories: Companies of the Year, Brand Champions, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Initiative Awards, and Lifetime Achievement.

“The Trailblazer Awards continue to serve as one the preeminent honors recognizing the achievements of people working in the pharma, biotech, and medical device industries,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher, PM360. “Each year the quality of the submissions improves in terms of both quality and quantity, so we fully expect 2017 to be our most competitive year yet.”

To enter or view the complete list of this year’s PM360 Trailblazer Awards categories and nomination criteria, go to: http://www.pm360online.com/trailblazerawards.

Entries must be submitted no later than Friday, May 12, 2017. Submissions will be judged and the winners selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board. Any member of a pharmaceutical, biotech or medical device product team, agency, supplier, or vendor can submit a nomination under any category.

The award winners will be announced during this year’s annual gala at Gotham Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, September 14. The annual gala attracts more attendees from pharmaceutical and medical device companies than any other industry awards event.

For more information about the PM360 Trailblazer Awards, contact Aaron Edmiston, Event Coordinator, PM360, at aaron.edmiston(at)pm360online(dot)com.

