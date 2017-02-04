Mirza Smajic appointed new Sales Manager for airberlin covering the Greater Boston area and New England States

Mirza Smajic has been appointed sales manager for airberlin group in the U.S. with immediate effect. Mirza has spent the last 16 years working in the airline industry throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. In his last position Mirza served as Head of Market for Peakwork Inc. a company providing IT solutions for Airlines, Tour Operators, OTAs and Meta-searchers. Prior to Peakwork, Mirza held positions in the commercial departments of major airlines such as: Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, Pegasus Airlines, and Air Arabia.

Roberto Cuesta, Vice President of Sales for airberlin in the Americas stated “Mirza is a welcomed addition to the airberlin team in the U.S. where his extensive background in the airline industry will strengthen our sales force in the U.S.” Mirza will be based in Boston where airberlin will start service again on May 4th, 2017 offering a daily flight between Boston and Dusseldorf.

Boston is an important gateway for airberlin where they have expanded service to year round flying from five flights a week to daily service starting in May of this year. airberlin will also add four weekly flights in the next winter season making Boston-Dusseldorf a year round connection. In addition travelers can book destinations beyond Dusseldorf with airberlin’s extensive European network which include Bologna, Copenhagen, Florence, Rome, Paris, Vienna and Zurich just to name a few. Seamless connectivity and frequencies offer convenient connections for travelers traveling to Europe with airberlin.

Overall, airberlin will offer 84 non-stop flights per week to eight destinations in the USA in its summer schedule 2017: to New York (JFK), Boston, Orlando (new), Miami, Fort Myers, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

About airberlin

As one of Europe's largest network airlines, airberlin focuses on extremely frequent domestic flights and on services between a number of major European cities and its Berlin-Tegel and Dusseldorf hubs, from where the airline also operates long-haul flights to the US, Caribbean and Middle East. airberlin carried more than 30.2 million passengers in 2015 and its fleet is among the most modern and eco-efficient in Europe. airberlin is a member of the oneworld® airline alliance, co-founder of Etihad Airways Partners and a strategic partner of Etihad Airways, which has a 29.21 per cent share in airberlin. topbonus, the frequent flyer programme of airberlin, has more than 4 million members.

