A new white paper by The Beryl Institute explores the work of patient experience and how organizations are structuring, supporting and focusing their patient experience efforts. “Structuring Patient Experience: Revealing Opportunities for the Future” looks at the details of experience operations and provides a grounded look into what is being done, and also provides the opportunity for organizations to compare their efforts to others and/or seek potential new actions.

Exploring the strategic components and considerations of what comprise an effective and successful patient experience effort, this paper includes data gathered from 230 organizations representing six countries in an online survey focused on:



Leadership Titles & Background

Departments Titles, Size & Functional Areas

Patient and Family Advisor Engagement

Measurement and Investment

“The findings reflected in this study show us that experience efforts remain central to healthcare today, even in the face of market and industry uncertainty,” said Jason Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President, The Beryl Institute. “This paper reinforces the critical point that we must not waiver from our commitment to the human experience in healthcare for both those we serve and those who work tirelessly at providing the best in care across the continuum. And we must do so with a focus on how we will structure patient experience for the future.”

In building cases for investment and focus, this paper also provides a summary of recommendations for action on how best to structure patient experience in your organization.

To download the white paper, visit http://www.theberylinstitute.org/?page=WhitePapers.

