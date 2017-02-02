The Baker, Gracie, Herndon Team: Candy Gracie, Rock Herndon and Sue Baker. Sue and her team share our commitment to excellence and are dedicated to upholding our core values of trust, integrity and professionalism.

A top performing residential real estate team has recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty in the Mid-Atlantic region: The Baker, Gracie, Herndon team led by Sue Baker in East Prince William, Virginia.

“Sue and her team share our commitment to excellence and are dedicated to upholding our core values of trust, integrity and professionalism,” said PenFed Realty Senior Vice President Judy Rudat. “Their track record for success, immense knowledge of the local real estate market and service-driven philosophy align perfectly with our company values.”

Baker and her team, Candy Gracie and Rock Herndon, wanted to join PenFed Realty because of its respected brand reputation, inclusive culture and impressive growth. “We wanted to recapture the joy and passion of working in real estate,” Baker said. “PenFed Realty rolled out the red carpet for us. I’m excited to take my business to the next level with this phenomenal growth company.”

Baker, a 29-year veteran in real estate, enjoys helping people find a home to create lasting memories with their family and friends. “I read Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO Warren Buffet’s quote: ‘A home is one of the most important assets that most people will ever buy. Homes are also where memories are made and you want to work with someone you can trust.’ This is why I’m in real estate and why I joined BHHS PenFed Realty,” she added.

According to Candy Gracie, associate broker, after twenty-four years at another company she felt the need to make a move so that “I could make solid business decisions based on the best interests of my clients. I feel that the opportunity to do that is here at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services PenFed Realty,” she said.

Team member Rock Herndon said, “I saw this change as more than a move—it's about values, trust, customer service and continued free one-on-one training. And it comes with a welcoming office environment and managing broker who actively supports our business growth.”

“These are the characteristics we need for our clients who are making the single, biggest financial investment they’ll ever make in buying a home,” Herndon said.

Sue Baker is a member of the Prince William County Lifetime Million Dollar Club and Top Producers Club. In addition she belongs to the International Diamond Club and is a certified relocation specialist.

Sue Baker can be reached at: 703-501-8794 or by email at SueBakerVirginiaRealtor(at)gmail(dot)com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty is a full-service real estate company with annual sales volume of $3.9 billion with 1,800 sales agents and 50+ offices providing complete real estate services nationwide. PenFed Realty is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PenFed Credit Union (PenFed). PenFed is a financial institution with $21 billion in assets and more than 1.5 million members. PenFed Realty is also a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC. Visit PenFedRealty.com. Equal Opportunity Employer: m/f/v/d. Equal Housing Opportunity.