RedVector, the leader in eLearning and performance support solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial and facility management industries, was honored with a coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver award for excellence in the “Best Advance in Learning Management Technology” category for its Competency Assessment Tool technology.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the RedVector Competency Assessment Tool based on design of the solution, functionality, usability, innovation and overall measurable benefits. A key component of RedVector’s award-winning Learning Management System, the Competency Assessment Tool identifies employee skills deficiencies and automatically prescribes training.

“Effective assessment is the starting point for improving competency levels, and ultimately, for enhancing the performance of employees,” said Victoria Zambito, Vice President of Product Management. “We are supplying the data and the training that empowers employees to master their crafts and work safely, and we’re proud that Brandon Hall has recognized us for doing so.”

RedVector is a division of Vector Solutions, which has made performance support solutions for its customers a top priority. Competency assessments that identify the skills gaps between employees’ existing knowledge, skills and abilities versus their development goals is just one of many ways Vector Solutions is able to provide actionable insight to organizations.

“We congratulate our Technology Award winners, and also thank them for leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower organizations to enhance – and in some cases transform – their organizations,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. “Our research shows that Human Capital Management technology is a primary driver of innovation, and our award-winning organizations serve as models of success.”

About RedVector (a Vector Solutions Company)

RedVector sets the standard for excellence in online continuing education and training for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial and facility management industries and holds nearly 100 state and national accreditations. RedVector offers individual courses as well as large-scale corporate training solutions featuring customizable and easily accessible online universities with a full range of tracking and reporting features. RedVector is a division of Vector Solutions. Through its brands RedVector, TargetSolutions and LearnSmart, Vector Solutions strives to help its customers become more effective, efficient and safe via online training and performance management solutions. For more information, call 1-866-546-1212 or email marketing(at)redvector(dot)com.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the Performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.