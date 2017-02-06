We are very excited to be working with the team at BioMin in the UK. Their advances in oral care technologies are without equal, and their dedication to developing new innovations in teeth sensitivity relief.

A new licencing agreement signed between BioMin Technologies and Dr Collins has paved the way for toothpastes containing BioMin to be launched in the United States later this year.

The agreement will result in BioMin Technologies supplying BioMin bioactive glass materials which will be used in preventive toothpastes sold exclusively by Dr Collins in the USA.

BioMin bioactive glass materials have been developed by a research team led by Professor Robert Hill at Queen Mary - University of London and were launched in the UK in April 2016.

Dr Collins was founded by Dr Colin Suzman and has become a thriving oral care business in United States with lines distributed through a variety of channels, including retail stores, on-line outlets and professional dental offices.

Looking after teeth is critically important with dental decay being the most prevalent disease worldwide. According to the latest US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey approximately 91 percent of U.S. adults aged 20–64 had dental caries in permanent teeth with more than a quarter having untreated tooth decay.

Amongst the young, tooth decay is also acute with 42 percent of children 2 to 11 having dental cavities in their primary teeth with nearly a quarter going untreated. While in the 12-19 age group, 59 percent had dental cavities in their permanent teeth with one in five having untreated decay.

Tooth sensitivity is another of the common complaints among dental patients with at least 40 million adults in the United States estimated to suffer at some time from sensitive teeth.

Richard Whatley, Chief Executive Officer of BioMin Technologies commented, “The United States represents the largest value toothpaste market in the world with some of the most discerning consumers. Biomin is delighted to form a partnership with Dr Collins to introduce toothpastes containing BioMin into this market. Dr Collins has many years of experience supplying high quality toothpastes featuring state of the art technologies. We are certain their formulations containing BioMin will help fill the gap in their product portfolio caused by the loss of their well received “Restore" toothpaste which featured Novamin technology."

“We are very excited to be working with the team at BioMin in the UK,” said Dr Colin Suzman, founder of Dr Collins, “Their advances in oral care technologies are without equal, and their dedication to developing new innovations in teeth sensitivity relief goes hand in hand with our company’s philosophy of providing the most cutting-edge oral care products on the market.”

“The BioMin toothpaste ingredient contains elements found naturally in the body including calcium, phosphorus, sodium and silica,” said Professor Robert Hill, co-founder of BioMin and Chair of Dental Physical Sciences at Queen Mary - University of London. “The slow release of the calcium and phosphorus ions from BioMin is more effective in replacing lost minerals from tooth surfaces than via conventional toothpastes thus ensuring and enhancing the natural self-repair of the tooth surface.”

For more information, please visit http://www.drcollins.com/ or http://www.biomin.co.uk/