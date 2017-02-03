This recognition from TrainingIndustry.com shows that Harvard Business Publishing continues to innovate and develop solutions that meet the high expectations of managers and organizations around the world and have a real impact on performance.

Harvard Business Publishing has again been recognized as a Top 20 Leadership Training Company for 2017 by TrainingIndustry.com.

The annual ranking recognizes companies that show a deep understanding of the industry and an ability to measurably impact their clients’ training needs. As a six-time honoree of the Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List, Harvard Business Publishing has again confirmed its position as a leader in learning and development with its ability to offer clients a range of programs designed to help companies effectively develop future leaders.

TrainingIndustry.com recognized Harvard Business Publishing for its influence, innovation, breadth of programs offered, range of audiences served, strong client list, geographic reach and experience in the market.

Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning partners with clients to create world‐class leadership development solutions that help companies build a culture of learning throughout their organizations. Their virtual and blended solutions, including Harvard ManageMentor®, New Leader Program, Leadership Direct, Breakthrough Leadership and LeadingEdge, help companies across the globe elevate performance, accelerate their pipelines, and transform their organizations to succeed in today’s complex business world. In addition to their award-winning solutions, Harvard Business Publishing connects clients to ground-breaking thought leadership from Harvard Business School and Harvard Business Review, world-renowned educators, industry best practices, and a global community of practitioners to support and enhance their leadership development efforts.

“Today’s workforce demands access to the latest and best ideas in business to ensure they are prepared to foster consistent growth and development in their respective industries,” said Peter Walsh, senior director of global marketing, Corporate Learning, at Harvard Business Publishing. “This recognition from TrainingIndustry.com shows that Harvard Business Publishing continues to innovate and develop solutions that meet the high expectations of managers and organizations around the world and have a real impact on performance.”

For more about the Top 20 Leadership Training Companies, go to: http://www.trainingindustry.com/leadership/top-companies-listings/2017/2017-top-20-leadership-training-companies-list.aspx.

