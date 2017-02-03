The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) has elected Miami Realtor Christopher Zoller, CRS as its 2017 chairman of the board. He and all of the 2017 MIAMI leadership boards will be installed this afternoon at MIAMI’s 2017 Inaugural and Awards Celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood.

The MIAMI Corporate Board is dedicated to leadership in the industry, the real estate profession, and the communities they serve. MIAMI represents 45,000 residential, commercial, and international real estate professionals.

“I’m honored to be leading the nation’s largest local Realtor association,” Zoller said. “As elected leaders for one of the nation’s most dynamic real estate markets, the 2017 MIAMI Corporate Board will analyze trends and information and make key policy decisions affecting the real estate industry in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties.”

Born in Mount Vernon, N.Y. and raised in Fairfield County, Connecticut, Zoller began selling real estate in Connecticut in 1973. Zoller moved to several U.S. cities before settling into Miami in the late 1980s. He began working with EWM Realty International, Inc. and Christie’s International Real Estate in 1990.

Zoller specializes in custom properties for commercial and residential clients. In 2009, Zoller was named the MIAMI Residential Realtor of the Year.

Zoller served as MIAMI Residential President in 2015. He serves as a director for the Florida Realtors and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

In addition to his volunteer work with various Realtor associations through the years, Zoller devotes countless hours to the local community. He first joined the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce in 1988. He became chair of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce Board in 2000-01. His chamber connections resulted in participating in nonprofit work with United Way and the American Red Cross.

As a member of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables, his community work included numerous outreach projects such as Habitat for Humanity. Other volunteer activities include: business community representative for the Coral Gables High School Educational Excellence School Advisory Council (EESAC), serving on the Coral Gables Property, Budget & Finance and Transportation boards and serving on the Professional Standards Committee of the Coral Gables Board of Realtors. He currently sits on the City of Coral Gables Code Enforcement Board.

Announcing the 2017 MIAMI Corporate Board

Joining Zoller are: Chairman of the Board-Elect George C. Jalil, RAA, TRC of First Service Realty, Real Living; 2016 Chairman of the Board Mark Sadek of The Keyes Company, Inc.; Secretary Nancy Hogan, CIPS of Avatar Real Estate Services; Treasurer Jack H. Levine, ABR, ABRM, CRB, CRS, SRES of Levine Realty Inc.; 2017 Commercial President José María Serrano, CCIM of New Miami Realty Corp.; 2017 Residential President Christina Pappas of The Keyes Company; 2017 Broward President Ellen R. Mitchel, CRS, CDPE of RE/MAX Executive Realty; 2017 YPN Chairman Alberto Carrillo of The Keyes Company, Inc.; 2017 JTHS President Lynne Rifkin, ABR, PMN, MRP, SRES of Keller Williams Realty/Jupiter; Commercial President-Elect Brian Sharpe of Sharpe Properties Group; Residential President-Elect Jorge L. Guerra, Jr. of Real Estate Sales Force; Broward President-Elect Patricia C. Anglero of Galleria International Realty; YPN Chairman-Elect Jorge H. Fernandez of Caribe Homes Realty; JTHS President-Elect Barb Fox, RSPS, ePRO of One World Realty; Director Terri Bersach, CRB, CRS, CIPS, SFR, TRC of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate; Director Nancy Lubeck of One World Realty; Director Jay Phillip Parker of Douglas Elliman; Director Natascha Tello, CDPE, CIAS of Keller Williams Realty Partners SW; Director Moe Veissi of Veissi & Associates, Inc.

Teresa King Kinney, CAE, CIPS, GRI, RCE, TRC serves as the CEO for the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®.

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 97 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward Council, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents nearly 45,000 real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S., and has official partnerships with 160 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is http://www.miamire.com

