Keystone Automotive to Offer Wire-Free Rear View Vision System to Wholesale Distributor Network

Hyndsight Vision Systems has recently become a wholesale vendor partner with Keystone Automotive Distribution, the nation’s largest wholesale distributor of aftermarket automotive accessories and equipment. Keystone distributes to every state in the U.S., Canada and abroad. Hyndsight’s versatile new portable, rear view wire-free vision system will be made available through Keystone’s customer dealer base of 30,000.

Hyndsight’s Journey is a new wire-free rear view vision system for the automobile, trailer, RV and power sport vehicle industries that provides drivers with a constant clear field of vision preventing unnecessary collisions while driving and changing lanes or reversing. This turnkey system is comprised of a custom designed camera and monitor with a sunlight readable screen, antenna set, and two mounts in a solid case. Journey is rugged, weather resistant and provides a “real-to-life” visual field. The system provides real-time video stream through a direct wire-free connection (camera to monitor) and a clear image that can transmit up to one-third of a mile with direct line of sight.

One of the revolutionary highlights of Journey is that it can be mounted literally anywhere, with the ability to pair-up to four cameras per monitor. It can operate four to five hours before charging is required or can be optionally hard-wired. Three product lines with different lens angles are available, offering additional flexibility and options for use in any environment. No wireless data or Internet is required so Journey can be used anywhere at anytime.

“As the largest automotive dealer distributor in the U.S., it’s truly an honor to have Keystone endorse and sell our vision system through their huge distributor network,” says Melissa Thompson, CEO of Hyndsight. “Obstructed vision is a major problem in the automotive, trailer, and RV industries, and Hyndsight’s vision system provides drivers with a constant clear field of vision preventing unnecessary collisions while driving and changing lanes or reversing.”

About Hyndsight Vision Systems

Founded in 2011, Hyndsight Vision Systems’ corporate offices and distribution center is located in Peterborough, NH. The company has secured world-wide distribution agreements with national and international companies and will soon be announcing a version that will have added recording capability. The product is distributed by over 30 retail and wholesale distributors.

