MaidPro Arlington TX Leaves Competitors in the Dust

MaidPro celebrates the opening of its new Arlington, TX location. The location is the franchise's 28th office in Texas. Sharing quality time with my family is priceless, and I am thrilled that our housekeeping services offer families more time to create memories together.

MaidPro Franchising is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Arlington, TX. Located five miles southwest of the downtown area, MaidPro Arlington cleans homes in Arlington, Fort Worth, Granbury, Weatherford, Cleburne, Cresson, Midlothian, Alvarado, Aledo, Waxahachie, Desoto, Cedar Hill, and Grand Prairie.

“As a mom and grandma, I know how time consuming cleaning can be,” says franchise owner Michelle Wadley. “Sharing quality time with my family is priceless, and I am thrilled that our housekeeping services offer families more time to create memories together.”

Wadley, who has lived in the Arlington area for the past seven years, is excited to open her MaidPro alongside her husband, Phillip. “We are excited to serve our community,” she says. “We love that each MaidPro is locally owned, and we’re so proud to offer our friends and neighbors a 100% satisfaction guarantee.”

MaidPro offers customized maid service provided by professionally trained cleaning PROs. Each cleaning plan is tailored meet customers’ specific needs, preferences, and budgets. Weekly, bi-weekly, monthly and one-time services are available, as are move-in and move-out cleanings. clients and their satisfaction. We do everything within our power to ensure happy Pro's and clients.

To get a complimentary estimate for housecleaning services from MaidPro Arlington, TX please call (817) 818-1000 or visit maidpro.com/arlington-tx.

ABOUT MAIDPRO

MaidPro is a Boston-based franchisor of house cleaning services with over 200 offices across the United States and Canada. The company, which began franchising in 1997, takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology and creative marketing. It has been honored with the Franchise Business Review’s Four-Star Rating for franchisee satisfaction and was named #2 Best Franchise to Start Under $150K by Forbes. MaidPro is also a proud member of the International Franchise Association. The company can be found online at http://www.maidprofranchise.com.