Ban-Koe Companies and Presagia Announce Strategic Partnership

Ban-Koe Companies®, pioneers in the world of Workforce Management and Workplace Security solutions, announce a strategic partnership with Presagia®, the leader in cloud-based absence management solutions. This partnership provides customers with a compliance-driven software solution for managing Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and more than 450 pieces of state and municipal leave legislation.

Complex and overlapping laws create a huge compliance risk for present-day employers, especially those with offices in a myriad of states and regions with conflicting rules and legalities. This newly formed partnership will provide guidance for employers to manage varying leave processes with workflow automation integrated with Ban-Koe’s leading workforce management solutions.

“We have been working with Ban-Koe on the integration since early summer, and are now ready to go to market with a proven solution,” says David Glickman, Chief Executive Officer of Presagia. “From a strategic point of view, Ban-Koe and Presagia can benefit from our different areas of expertise and service clients to the fullest.”

“By partnering with Presagia, our clients can now benefit from our vIDIx HR solution with full workflow automation into the intricate and sometimes confusing laws regarding leave management that can vary from state-to-state, region-to-region and oftentimes, even on a local level,” states Richard L. Metcalf, Sr. Director Sales – Ban-Koe Partner & OEM Channel. “Ban-Koe and Presagia will share industry experience and leverage each other’s extensive knowledge of our respective solutions.”

As the world of workforce management continues to evolve, streamlining processes and integrating various solutions is becoming the norm across industries as it allows for more strategic workforce management. This has opened the door for traditional time-attendance as well as HR software solution providers to partner up to offer customers a well-rounded platform for all their needs in scheduling, labor-accounting and HR. This partnership brings Ban-Koe’s clients a solution to strengthen leave compliance while reducing their risk and the costs associated with absence.

About Ban-Koe Companies

Ban-Koe Companies bring over 36 years’ experience in software development for labor-tracking, scheduling, security and critical communications. We provide innovative Workforce Management and Workplace Security solutions to thousands of organizations worldwide to meet today’s challenge of streamlining, human resources, critical communications and security. For further information please contact Richard Metcalf at 612-900-4717, Richard.Metcalf(at)Bankoe(dot)com

About Presagia

Founded in 1987, Presagia has a long history of helping organizations solve complex business problems with easy-to-use solutions.Today, this means providing cloud-based absence management solutions that enable organizations to be more efficient, control lost time and risk, and strengthen compliance with federal, state and municipal leave and accommodation laws.http://www.presagia.com. For further information, please contact: Stephen Meterissian, Marketing Coordinator, 514-847-7474, ext. 764, smeterissian(at)presagia(dot)com