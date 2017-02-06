ClearDB, a pioneer in enterprise cloud database technologies, today announced its Cloud 1st Premier Partner Program. As part of ClearDB’s channel partner growth initiative, the Cloud 1st Premier Partner program is tailored for Microsoft Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and offers partners the opportunity to grow consumption directly through a CSP’s Azure subscription and drive end-to-end customer engagement, which is a key tenant of Microsoft’s CSP program.

According to a Market and Markets report the Cloud Database and Database as a Service (DBaaS) Market is expected to reach $14 billion by 2019.

“More and more customers are starting to move mission critical data to the cloud, so it is essential that CSPs expand their services and leverage third-party database and data platform services where applicable,” said Allen Holmes, VP of marketing, ClearDB. “The new premier level of our Cloud 1st partner program allows Microsoft CSPs to provide full service value to customers while staying at the forefront of the digital transformation.”

The Cloud 1st Partner Program offers two partner levels. The Authorized partner is best suited for companies that prefer to sell services that are hosted and managed by the vendor, and focuses on solution selling and bundled value added services. The Premier partner program is ideal for those who have a commercial license with a cloud provider and prefer to own the customer experience. Partner sales and services are streamlined through ClearDB’s Partner Portal, which enables account management, sales fulfillment, and service operation tasks. These services can also integrate into existing partner marketplace platforms through the ClearDB API interface.

Designed for Microsoft CSPs, the Cloud 1st Premier program enables partners to create new managed services for customers by leveraging ClearDB’s award winning Database as a Service platform. It also allows Microsoft CSPs to provision and manage custom services within their AZURE subscription.

ClearDB’s Cloud 1st Premier Partner Program:



CSPs manage the full customer relationship running on their infrastructure

Provides direct provisioning into CSPs Azure subscriptions setting their own pricing and services;

Requires no cost to join.

Designed to work on major public clouds and to support private cloud and on-premises operations, the Partner Program utilizes ClearDB’s nonstop Data Services Platform, which extends the company’s MySQL DBaaS offering and automates provisioning and management processes with an intuitive services framework that accelerates performance and guarantees high availability. MySQL continues to maintain market momentum as a leading royalty-free database management system (DBMS) supporting next generation application development. MySQL in a database as a service (DBaaS) delivery model allows partners to provide customers with agile and flexible environment to meet growing application and development needs.

The ClearDB Data Services Platform works in major cloud environments, including Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and IBM SoftLayer – all while reducing management and infrastructure costs.

ClearDB’s Database-as-a-Service solution is sold direct and through certified partners. The ClearDB Partner Program delivers value, market differentiation and provides a consistent and profitable partner experience assuring a trusted and fast path to market. Partner Program information can be found here or by contacting the ClearDB partner team partners(at)cleardb(dot)com.

