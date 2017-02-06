UNCF will host an inaugural Black History Month fundraising campaign, Build #BetterFutures, with a goal to raise $500,000 to support students attending UNCF’s 37 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“In a month that celebrates African American history and culture, we also want to remember education,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., UNCF executive vice president. “Build #BetterFutures is a national effort to request support for our HBCUs and the deserving students they serve. By investing in UNCF, you are helping to build a better and brighter future for the next generation of scientists, engineers, educators, clergy and business leaders.”

Recent data show that 39 percent of students enrolled at HBCUs in the fall did not return to college the following year, due in part to lack of financial resources. Additionally, a report issued last month by UNCF’s Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute found that HBCU students borrow student loans at higher rates and, consequently, graduate with substantially higher debt than their peers at non-HBCUs. Thus, financial assistance can make the difference between a student dropping out of college or graduating with a degree and entering the increasingly competitive workforce.

During the month of February, which is dedicated to honoring black history in the United States, UNCF is receiving campaign awareness thanks to media partners at ABC7/WJLA-TV, American Urban Radio Networks, ASPiRE.TV, iHeartMedia, Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and WE tv. HBCU students and alumni are invited to join in the campaign on social media sharing stories of how UNCF’s support helped them get through college, using the hashtag #BetterFutures.

To donate to UNCF’s Build #BetterFutures campaign, visit http://www.uncf.org/donate or text UNCFNA to 50555, or contact your local UNCF office to make a contribution.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.”® Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities. Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter @UNCF