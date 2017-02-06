Brit Suttell Joins Barron & Newburger, P.C.

This is a great opportunity to join Barron & Newburger.

Brit Suttell, an industry leading attorney and compliance professional, has joined Barron & Newburger as an attorney in its new Pennsylvania office. Brit will join the firm’s Consumer Financial Practice Law practice group, where she will focus on compliance, regulatory issues, and defense of consumer litigation.

For the last ten years, Ms. Suttell has been employed by Burton Neil & Associates, most recently as a shareholder and its Director of Compliance. In addition to her work responsibilities, Ms. Suttell is the current President of the Pennsylvania Creditors Bar Association, and she is the Co-Chair of the National Creditors Bar Spring 2017 Conference Planning Committee.

“Brit brings with her a background that adds to the operational expertise of our defense and compliance team,” explained Manny Newburger, the firms co-founder and leader of the firm’s financial services practice group. “Providing clients with assistance in the development and implementation of strong compliance policies and procedures is a critical part of our practice in today’s collection environment.”



“This is a great opportunity to join Barron & Newburger”, according to Ms. Suttell. “I am excited to move my practice to the next level, using my operations and compliance experience, combined with my litigation experience, to help a broader segment of the financial services sector.”

Ms. Suttell is a cum laude 2003 graduate of Mount Holyoke College where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with an honors thesis in American History. She earned her Juris Doctor Degree cum laude in 2006 from the Seattle University School of Law. She is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania and in the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern and Middle Districts of Pennsylvania.

About Barron & Newburger, P.C.

Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices throughout the United States. The firm’s Consumer Financial Services Law practice group represents credit grantors, debt buyers, collection agencies, and law firms in litigation, regulatory, and compliance matters. Its attorneys have practiced before the Supreme Court, seven federal appellate courts, and in over thirty federal districts across the country. The firm is known for creative problem-solving, cost-effective litigation management and class action defense, operations experience and regulatory affairs.

Contact

For more information about this announcement or the firm of Barron and Newburger, P.C., please contact Thomas Good at 512-476-9103, Ext. 248 or at tgood@bn-lawyers.com. The firm’s website is http://www.bn-lawyers.com