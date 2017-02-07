When it comes to the challenges that print and marketing service providers face, identifying and implementing sales practices that deliver results sits at the top of the list.

InfoTrends, a division of Keypoint Intelligence, recently released the results of a new study entitled Best Practices of High-Performance Print Sales Organizations. This research identifies the best sales practices used by high-growth printing companies. The study addresses key considerations and recommendations to guide owners and executives in better managing the sales process, improving sales performance, developing and training staff, building the right sales force, developing competitive compensation plans, and leveraging the best sales tools for supporting reps.

According to Kate Dunn, Director of InfoTrends’ Business Development Strategies, “When it comes to the challenges that print and marketing service providers face, identifying and implementing sales practices that deliver results sits at the top of the list. The industry has come a long way in increasing profitability through technology advancements that have improved manufacturing efficiencies, but has lagged in improving sales practices.”

Dunn, who has over two decades of experience in coaching and training sales staff, along with Lisa Cross, InfoTrends’ Associate Director, conducted the research study.

The overarching objective of the study was to identify key steps and best practices for building a successful print sales organization. Over 250 print service providers in the U.S. and Canada completed an online survey, and 20 executives from graphic communication companies participated in in-depth interviews to identify best sales practices.

An important study finding, Cross reports, “High-performance print sales organizations share the following characteristics: Their actions are the result of an underlying strategy, they hold staff accountable, and they have the agility to adapt to ever-changing market conditions.”

The comprehensive study identifies sales best practices in the following areas:



Sales force management

Sales performance and accountability tactics

Staff development

Lead generation

Sales staffing and hiring

Sales compensation

For more information, please view our online brochure or contact sales(at)infotrends(dot)com.

About InfoTrends

InfoTrends is the leading worldwide market research and strategic consulting firm for the imaging, document solutions, production print, and digital media industries. We provide insights and advice to help clients understand market trends, identify opportunities, and grow their business. For media inquiries contact Donna O'Malley at +1 781 616 2116 or donna.omalley(at)infotrends(dot)com.

About Keypoint Intelligence

Keypoint Intelligence is a global data and market intelligence leader for the digital imaging industry. The company has over 125 professionals around the world who provide critical planning and go-to-market services, including in-depth market research, competitive intelligence, sales training, product testing, content creation, and customer engagement. For more information, contact Mike Fergus at mike.fergus(at)buyerslab(dot)com or +1 973.797.2150.