The Wedding Protector Plan® has been recognized by WeddingWire, the leading global online wedding marketplace, and is the winner of the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® 2017 for special event insurance.

This award recognizes the top five percent of wedding professionals who demonstrate excellence in service, responsiveness, quality and professionalism. Top wedding vendors in more than 20 service categories, from wedding insurance to wedding venues, are presented with these highly respected awards based on their professional accomplishments from the previous year.

Winners are determined solely based on reviews from real newlyweds and their experiences working with the Wedding Protector Plan®. Award-winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients. The Wedding Protector Plan® is proud to be one of the top special event insurance providers in the WeddingWire Network.

“We truly appreciate all of our current and past clients who take the time to review our product and provide us with the positive feedback necessary to earn us the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award® 2017. This award would not be possible without our clients taking the time to review the Wedding Protector Plan,” says Diane Burrows, National Program Manager of the Wedding Protector Plan.

“We are thrilled to celebrate such a high-caliber, committed group of professionals for the Couples’ Choice Awards’® ninth year,” said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. “With over 2.5 million consumer and peer reviews, we are proud to serve as the industry leader and feature award-winning vendors such as the Wedding Protector Plan who recognizes the impact user reviews have on their success.”

About WeddingWire, Inc.

WeddingWire, Inc. is the leading global online marketplace connecting consumers with event and creative professionals. Operating within a $200 billion industry, WeddingWire, Inc. hosts 10 million monthly unique users across its mobile and web platforms. Consumers are able to read over 2.5 million vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a database of over 400,000 businesses. Globally, it provides these businesses the technology they need to serve their clients through advertising, marketing and business management tools such as websites, payment processing, invoicing and contracts. Founded in 2007, the WeddingWire portfolio of sites serves couples and businesses across 14 countries in North America, Latin America and Europe.

About the Wedding Protector Plan®

The Wedding Protector Plan® provides cancellation/postponement wedding insurance coverage for many problems such as severe weather causing wedding cancellation or postponement, transportation shutdowns, lost deposits, and other headaches that can ruin the anticipated celebration. Consumers also have the option to add private event liability with no deductible as an endorsement to their special event insurance policy.

The Wedding Protector Plans® is a registered trademark of B&B Protector Plans® Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. To learn more about the Wedding Protector Plan, please visit http://www.protectmywedding.com.