The strategic integration of White Label Communications Atlas Software with Connectwise enables ConnectWise Manage users to sell, manage, provision, invoice and even deliver private label Hosted PBX and SIP Trunking services, all without leaving the ConnectWise interface. ConnectWise users can manage Voice over IP (VoIP) technology functions more easily and conveniently. Most private label VoIP reseller services are complicated to learn; Atlas offers a full hosting platform focused on ease of use.

Providing the best communication solutions for SMBs is what motivates Thomas Joseph, CEO and founder of White Label Communications. “Atlas SaaS is the latest achievement of our team and puts configuration options, i.e. sales, marketing, finance, customer service, procurement, time and expenses, literally at users’ fingertips. Through ConnectWise Invent, we offer access to our integration tools, best practices, and product expertise so that your solution’s integration provides a true competitive advantage.”

White Label Communications (WLC) is a leader in private label branding for Managed Service Provider, IT, Interconnect, and Telecom companies. The company specializes in providing private label VoIP telephone services to resellers who, in turn, sell VoIP services directly to their customers under their own brand name.

Joseph adds, “Many of our partners rely on the capabilities of ConnectWise Business Suite products to run and grow their businesses. By integrating with third-party solutions, WLC extends the value of our Suite, adding functionality and efficiencies vital to our partners’ who utilize those third-party solutions. For vendors who want their solutions to appeal to the ever-growing ConnectWise community, integration is a powerful differentiator.”

Among other key features, Atlas users can expect a user-friendly interface that offers rapid deployment, advanced failover to the device level and a full featured CRM. Atlas delivers everything you need with its Merchant Service Integration, no matter your requirement, sales proposals, invoices, credits, or payments, Atlas has your full finance solution covered.

Atlas software delivers unparalleled quality that allows any reseller the edge it needs to succeed.

About White Label Communications: White Label Communications is a wholesale communications provider specializing in Voice over IP, Hosted PBX and SIP Trunking services nationwide.

About ConnectWise: ConnectWise makes business automation software for IT and Managed Service Providers available from coast-to-coast. ConnectWise offers an online marketplace in which partners can integrate with their software, making it easier to manage a company. Their cloud-based platform allows for streamlined operations.

