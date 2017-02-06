Square 9® Softworks, developer of award-winning Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions today announced the launch of the Convey Canon DR-M16011 Bundle. This innovative new solution combines Square 9’s web-based capture automation solution, GlobalCapture® Convey, with the industry leading power of Canon’s document imaging technology.

Square 9 has worked with Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, to develop a universal solution for managing information being captured through a broad spectrum of input devices. This includes Canon's full line of production scanners, networked document scanners and even documents being distributed through email exchange. This universal approach to image scanning will help meet the demand of customers to capture and transform documents in any office environment regardless of whether centralized or distributed capture is required.

“We're thrilled to be working with Canon to develop an exciting new solutions platform,” said Stephen Young, CEO at Square 9. “We feel strongly that this universal approach to image capture is what the market needs right now, given the tremendous diversity in how people work. Canon is approaching the management of captured information from the perspective of SOHO, SMB and Enterprise users alike.”

GlobalCapture Convey has been bundled as a promotional offering with the new Canon DR-M160II document scanner that boasts speeds of up to 60 pages per minute. This bundle will drive a compact, high performance solution, that is easy to use in any office environment looking to maximize office productivity through enhanced document distribution capabilities.

“GlobalCapture Convey will help Canon to enhance our solutions offering even further with a platform that transforms and distributes the information being captured by our imaging products,” said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “It's an exciting relationship between Canon and Square 9 that will benefit both our customer and our Reseller communities.”

The new Convey Canon DR-M160II bundle will be available to Resellers through a series of educational events throughout the U.S. starting in February 2017.

About Canon USA, Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean (excluding Mexico) markets. With approximately $31 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2016† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2016. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based consumer service and support for all of the products it distributes. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting http://www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

About Square 9 Softworks

As a trendsetting software development firm, Square 9 is a creative force in the next generation of both on premise and cloud-enabled Content Management solutions. Intensely customer-focused and highly responsive, Square 9 delivers effective, value-driven solutions and has achieved a reputation for excellence in meeting the rapidly evolving needs of its customers. In addition to GlobalSearch®, the award-winning Content Management solution platform, Square 9 has been widely recognized for its diverse portfolio of products including solutions for Document Capture Automation, Business Process Automation and Web Forms Management. Square 9 Softworks distributes its solutions internationally through a network of highly skilled Channel Resellers from its corporate office in New Haven, Connecticut. http://www.square-9.com.