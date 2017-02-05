TD Charitable Foundation officials present a check to Chef James Cwynar and Eva's culinary students. The Foundation has provided annual support to Eva's programs for two decades. "The TD Charitable Foundation believes that supporting our community partners is more than just writing a check," said Kim Rupp, Retail Market Manager, TD Bank." Past News Releases RSS Wells Fargo Provides Recent Grant...

The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank® recently awarded a $30,000 grant to support the Community Kitchen and Culinary School programs at Eva’s Village. This grant provides critical funding that helps to sustain new and established programs serving the growing numbers of homeless and working poor in the Paterson community. More than one million New Jersey residents struggle with hunger each day: nearly that many (10.7%) live below the poverty level and 27.5% of residents pay more than 50% of their income on rent. “Private donations contribute more than a third of our annual revenue,” Eva’s Development Director, Heather Thompson noted. “Several of Eva’s programs, including the Community Kitchen, rely entirely on donations from individuals, businesses and community groups,” she explained.

For the past 35 years, Eva’s Village has provided a daily nutritious meal to those in need. Eva’s Community Kitchen now serves meals to more than 350 individuals 365 days a year. Last winter, Eva’s Village added breakfast service on weekdays to address the persistent problem of hunger. Through interactions with staff and volunteers, individuals who come for meals learn about other services and programs available at Eva’s Village. Opened in 2013, The Culinary School at Eva’s Village is one of these programs, offering job training and support to prepare students for entry-level positions in the food service industry. Since 2013, seven classes have completed the six-month course. Eva’s Village reports an 88% job placement rate for graduates.

The TD Charitable Foundation has supported the food and culinary programs at Eva's Village for two decades. "The TD Charitable Foundation believes that supporting our community partners is more than just writing a check," said Kim Rupp, Retail Market Manager, TD Bank. "Volunteering in the community with organizations such as Eva's Village is in our corporate DNA. The impact Eva's Village has on the community is truly incredible and we are proud to be supporters.” TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank® and the TD Charitable Foundation provide support to affordable housing, financial literacy and education, and environmental initiatives, many of which focus on improving the welfare of children and families.

About Eva’s Village

Founded by Msgr. Vincent E. Puma in 1982, Eva’s Community Kitchen began by serving 30 meals a day to feed the hungry in Paterson. In response to the related issues of poverty, addiction, mental illness and homelessness in the community, additional programs and services grew out of the Community Kitchen to become Eva’s Village, a non-profit, social service, anti-poverty organization that is one of the most comprehensive in New Jersey. For 35 years, Eva’s Village has worked to carry out its mission to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, treat the addicted, and provide medical and dental care to the poor with respect for the human dignity of each individual. Today, Eva’s Village helps thousands of individuals rebuild their lives each year through 20 integrated programs addressing needs in the community for Food & Housing, Medical & Recovery Services, and Education & Training.

About the TD Charitable Foundation

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, and is one of the 10 largest commercial banking organizations in the United States. The Foundation's mission is to support individuals, families and businesses in the communities TD Bank serves, The Foundation has made more than $167.3 million in charitable donations since its inception in 2002 primarily in the areas of affordable housing, financial literacy and education, and the environment. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation, including an online grant application, is available at http://www.TDBank.com.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 8 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at approximately 1,300 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit http://www.td.com.