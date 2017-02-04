We're using technology and innovation to support stronger pet owner compliance, increased engagement with the pet owner, and to put incredible resources in the hands of veterinarians.

LifeLearn Inc., a technology and innovation company in the animal health industry, believes a standard website should go way beyond the basics of self-promotion if a veterinary clinic wants to reap the benefits of technology and innovation.

"Leading veterinary practices are seeing that their clients expect far more than an appealing image and basic operational information from their online presence,” said Randy Valpy, president and CEO of LifeLearn.

"With the launch of our newest WebDVM designs, even LifeLearn's entry-level sites go far beyond the industry standard to actually serve as a pet owner education and engagement tool," Valpy said.

Valpy who joined the company in Dec of 2016 said what attracted him was LifeLearn's mission of ‘mobilizing knowledge.’

"Today's veterinary practice holds incredible knowledge - in advanced care, in customer service, in diagnosing and treating pets - but they've only got 15 – 20 minute increments in which to educate and connect with pet owners, diagnose and deliver care,” said Valpy.

David Goodnight, LifeLearn’s Executive Vice President of Veterinary Affairs and a highly regarded veterinary practice consultant, agrees. “The combination of the right website and technology solutions in the practice can bring that pivotal difference to a clinic’s success,” said Goodnight. “LifeLearn offers those strong solutions, including WebDVM – modern practice websites that work seamlessly from desktop to tablet to mobile phone – and ClientEd Online, a web-embedded resource of thousands of informative articles written and designed specifically to and for pet owners by a team of expert biomedical communicators and veterinarians.”

According to Goodnight, “At LifeLearn, we're not just providing clinics with powerful technology, we're using tech and innovation to support stronger pet owner compliance, increased engagement with the pet owner, and to put incredible resources in the hands of veterinarians.”

Another of these powerful resources is LifeLearn Sofie, the company’s much-anticipated reference tool that can provide a veterinary team with a day’s worth of validated medical reference material in mere seconds. Built on the IBM Watson platform, LifeLearn will roll out Sofie to subscribing veterinary clinics across North America in the first half of 2017.

“For someone like me who still works in a practice, Lifelearn solutions like Sofie, WebDVM or ClientEd Online can literally provide the power of adding new members to your team,” Goodnight said. “These technologies free up veterinarians and their clinic staff to actually deliver the very best, most enhanced care available. That's truly knowledge unbound.”

