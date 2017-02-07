Welcomemat Services, the Atlanta-based new mover marketing and technology company, is celebrating another strong year providing loyalty marketing solutions designed to target newly relocated families in the local communities the brand serves. The brand not only proved its dedication to growth by opening 11 locations in 2016, but through a focus on existing customers, has increased consumer level revenues by more than 20 percent and number of local businesses served by 25 percent. Last year, the brand was able to provide 4.2 million gifts to movers throughout the country, connecting them with local business owners and offering a warm welcome to their new city. This success gained recognition from Entrepreneur magazine, as Welcomemat landed first in the advertising franchise category in the magazine’s 2017 Franchise 500 ranking of the top brands within the franchise industry. The company also ranked #36 by the Franchise Business Review, the fourth consecutive year ranking top in franchise satisfaction.

While growth on an external level remains the focus into 2017, the brand is also focused on growing internally to support the 16 new locations Welcomemat aims to open this year. The brand increased the size of its internal support team by 33 percent in 2016, adding new positions to meet the growing demand of services nationwide. In order to accommodate continued expansion, the brand moved its corporate office from the Buckhead area of Atlanta to Midtown and increased office space by 75 percent.

“Our focus will always remain primarily on the dedicated franchisees who make our business flourish year after year,” said Brian Mattingly, founder and CEO of Welcomemat Services. “By moving to Midtown, we are taking the first step in growing our support structure for our franchisees who interact with our customers on a daily basis. We are also positioning the brand to offer new product lines to our clients and revenue streams for our franchisees.”

As part of the brand’s evolution, Welcomemat has concentrated on expanding its social media presence to reach future and existing customers. This increased activity boosted web and social media exposure by more than 50 percent. While traditional marketing remains at the forefront of the company’s approach, social media has allowed the corporate team to support their franchisees across the country and streamline messaging on a national scale throughout all of the brand territories.

In October, Welcomemat launched the brand’s first ever Small Business Season campaign. During the event, Welcomemat recognized local small business owners who exemplified the power of small business ownership within each of the Top 25 Neighborhoods for Small Business. The debut celebration was a great success, further building on the positive momentum of 2016.

Welcomemat continues to celebrate national success, increasing presence to 24 states nationwide in 2016 and jumping 236 spots since 2015 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, landing at #366 in 2016, and finally landing at #207 in 2017. Even with the success of previous years still resonating, Welcomemat is focused on expansion opportunities into untapped markets such as Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland.

“As we look back at the growth we’ve seen since 2003, we are excited to build on the positive momentum while focusing on growing into new markets and continuing to support our franchisees in existing markets,” said Mattingly. “Helping small business owners make an impact in their local market is our passion and ultimately drives our success.”

